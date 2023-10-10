Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle takes a HUGE step forward
Airs Thursday 19th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle needs her husband more than ever before in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having told her family that Craig attacked her, and having reported the harrowing crime to the police, Lydia has recently taken big, bold steps towards addressing her pain.
For weeks the Dingle wife has been hiding the terrible truth, scared about what it might do to her marriage and family.
Now, another milestone move sees the brave cleaner attend a therapy session in a bid to talk through the horror her so-called friend inflicted on her that fateful day in his office.
After talking to the specialist counsellor, Lydia comes home to devoted Sam who's been in utter turmoil since his beloved wife revealed she'd been assaulted by Craig.
Sam's not known how to help his wife and is sickened that the police haven't been able to convict the scumbag. In bits, he's gone to his brother Cain for advice on the unjust situation.
As the couple talk and inch back closer together, their love shines brighter than ever.
Can love conquer all and get the Dingles through this awful time? Can the couple move on together, stronger than ever?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!