Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle takes a HUGE step forward

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle needs her husband more than ever before in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having told her family that Craig attacked her, and having reported the harrowing crime to the police, Lydia has recently taken big, bold steps towards addressing her pain.

For weeks the Dingle wife has been hiding the terrible truth, scared about what it might do to her marriage and family.

Now, another milestone move sees the brave cleaner attend a therapy session in a bid to talk through the horror her so-called friend inflicted on her that fateful day in his office.

Lydia's childhood friend Craig reappeared in her life and after infiltrating into her life and employing her at his work he raped her

After talking to the specialist counsellor, Lydia comes home to devoted Sam who's been in utter turmoil since his beloved wife revealed she'd been assaulted by Craig.

Sam's not known how to help his wife and is sickened that the police haven't been able to convict the scumbag. In bits, he's gone to his brother Cain for advice on the unjust situation.

Sam hasn't known how to help his wife and has turned to his brother Cain for advice on what to do about Craig who's not been convicted for his crime.

As the couple talk and inch back closer together, their love shines brighter than ever.

Can love conquer all and get the Dingles through this awful time? Can the couple move on together, stronger than ever?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV