Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity – THE SHOWDOWN!

Charity confronts Mack over his baby secret as a huge showdown blows up in the village

Emmerdale's Mack and Charity have a HUGE confrontation in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Charity Dingle has found out that her husband Mack is the dad of Chloe's newborn and she's about to give it to him both barrels.

Charity sees Mack and Chloe in the hospital with Ruben. (Image credit: ITV)

A public showdown will see Charity tear Mack apart causing the whole village to be clued in on what's gone on.

The exact details of her lengthy tirade are being kept under wraps but it's going to be chaotic, messy and a bit funny, so it's been said.

Will Charity find out ALL the details as she takes her terrified husband Mack to task?

Will the fact that it was just a one-night stand – after Charity and Mack had had a terrible row about trying for another baby – soften the blow?

A scene from the huge row Charity had with Mack about parenting after which he slept with Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Charity learn her beloved granddaughter Sarah has known the terrible truth for months and kept it from her?

Will Sarah reveal how she had a panic attack to stop guilt-ridden Mack from confessing he'd got Chloe pregnant?

Sarah faked a panic attack to stop Mack from telling Charity he'd got Chloe pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

How will Charity approach Chloe given that she took her in and supported her throughout her pregnancy?

Chloe ended up living with Charity and Mack when the pub landlady took pity on her granddaughter Sarah's pregnant best mate. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity even assembled some baby stuff for exhausted Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Given that Charity gave her heart and soul to Mackenzie, even opening up about all the terrible stuff that went on with Bails, will she ever trust another man again?

Charity has bared her soul to Mackenzie… (Image credit: ITV)

… and even told him about the horrors she suffered in her past with abuser Bails. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the Dingles tear Mack limb from limb?

How will Sam, Mandy and Lydia and co react to Mack's betrayal? (Image credit: ITV)

What will Moira, who's married into the Dingle clan, say about her brother's bombshell?

And what about Moira? Mack's her brother but she's married into the Dingles… Will she stick by him? (Image credit: ITV)

As Charity's world falls apart will she crumble like she did when she split with Vanessa? Will her dark side rear up?

Pass the popcorn, we're going in…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.