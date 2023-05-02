Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity – THE SHOWDOWN!
Airs Friday 12th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mack and Charity have a HUGE confrontation in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Charity Dingle has found out that her husband Mack is the dad of Chloe's newborn and she's about to give it to him both barrels.
A public showdown will see Charity tear Mack apart causing the whole village to be clued in on what's gone on.
The exact details of her lengthy tirade are being kept under wraps but it's going to be chaotic, messy and a bit funny, so it's been said.
Will Charity find out ALL the details as she takes her terrified husband Mack to task?
Will the fact that it was just a one-night stand – after Charity and Mack had had a terrible row about trying for another baby – soften the blow?
Will Charity learn her beloved granddaughter Sarah has known the terrible truth for months and kept it from her?
Will Sarah reveal how she had a panic attack to stop guilt-ridden Mack from confessing he'd got Chloe pregnant?
How will Charity approach Chloe given that she took her in and supported her throughout her pregnancy?
Given that Charity gave her heart and soul to Mackenzie, even opening up about all the terrible stuff that went on with Bails, will she ever trust another man again?
Will the Dingles tear Mack limb from limb?
What will Moira, who's married into the Dingle clan, say about her brother's bombshell?
As Charity's world falls apart will she crumble like she did when she split with Vanessa? Will her dark side rear up?
Pass the popcorn, we're going in…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
