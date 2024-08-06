Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle caught in the act!

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to protect her saucy side hustle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Pampamanda not breaking even, Mandy Dingle is having a financial nightmare.

Proud as ever, the salon owner has kept her debts from her fiancé Paddy and is attempting to sort out the problem without any help or advice.

But her side hustle – working as a financial dominatrix going by the name of Madame Diamante Dales – is put at risk when Tracy walks in on her as she's online with a client!

Tracy is shocked to learn Mandy's secretly resorted to sex work to get her out of debt (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy's horrified that Mandy has resorted to sex work and tries to get her to stop the risky business.

But Mandy's convinced she's got it all sewn up and sorted, and begs her friend not to say anything to anyone.

Mandy promises Tracy she's taking all the necessary precautions to keep safe (Image credit: ITV)

Later, having dealt with Tracy, Mandy's totally thrilled when her young colleague Amelia gives her a karaoke headset and surprises her with plans for a hen do!

But Mandy soon has to sneak away again to answer the demands of another client who's booked Madame Diamante Dales' saucy services.

Can she continue to conceal her alter ego?

Elsewhere, Amelia tells Noah he's no longer a part of her daughter Esther's life seeing as he shopped Samson, the tot's biological dad, to the police.

Amelia tells Noah he can no longer be a part of her daughter Esther's life (Image credit: ITV)

And John discovers his van has been stolen…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.