Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle caught in the act!
Airs Monday 12th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to protect her saucy side hustle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Pampamanda not breaking even, Mandy Dingle is having a financial nightmare.
Proud as ever, the salon owner has kept her debts from her fiancé Paddy and is attempting to sort out the problem without any help or advice.
But her side hustle – working as a financial dominatrix going by the name of Madame Diamante Dales – is put at risk when Tracy walks in on her as she's online with a client!
Tracy's horrified that Mandy has resorted to sex work and tries to get her to stop the risky business.
But Mandy's convinced she's got it all sewn up and sorted, and begs her friend not to say anything to anyone.
Later, having dealt with Tracy, Mandy's totally thrilled when her young colleague Amelia gives her a karaoke headset and surprises her with plans for a hen do!
But Mandy soon has to sneak away again to answer the demands of another client who's booked Madame Diamante Dales' saucy services.
Can she continue to conceal her alter ego?
Elsewhere, Amelia tells Noah he's no longer a part of her daughter Esther's life seeing as he shopped Samson, the tot's biological dad, to the police.
And John discovers his van has been stolen…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!