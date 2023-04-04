Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle discusses MAKING BABIES with Rhona
Airs Tuesday 11th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Will Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle sway his wife's decision in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
So Rhona Dingle has decided to allow her ex-husband Gus to use their embryos to try to make a baby with his new wife Lucy.
It's a very kind and generous thing to do.
Rhona knows what it's like to desperately want a child, and having learned that Gus has had cancer treatment and won't be able to try to procreate otherwise, she's said yes.
But Marlon is worried that his wife hasn't thought about it from all angles.
Knowing what a devoted mum and step mum she is to Leo and April, the pub cook isn't sure that she's considered how it will feel to have someone else raising a child that's biologically hers.
It would also mean her son Leo has a biological half-sibling.
As the couple discuss her decision, Rhona realises her husband is right…
Later, as she breaks down in tears, is Rhona crying because she's about to shatter Gus and Lucy's parenting dreams?
Caleb Milligan is under pressure from Kim to get everything signed off with the stud farm they're opening.
Wanting Kim to use his solicitor, Caleb sets out to build trust and to impress the Tate by getting a better deal on some of the stuff they need to set up the business.
His efforts pay off as Kim agrees to meet with his lawyer.
Is he one step closer to his plan to take Home Farm from Kim?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!