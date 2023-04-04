Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle discusses MAKING BABIES with Rhona

Marlon Dingle fears Rhona will regret her decision to allow her ex to use embryos they made when they were married.

Will Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle sway his wife's decision in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

So Rhona Dingle has decided to allow her ex-husband Gus to use their embryos to try to make a baby with his new wife Lucy.

It's a very kind and generous thing to do.

Rhona knows what it's like to desperately want a child, and having learned that Gus has had cancer treatment and won't be able to try to procreate otherwise, she's said yes.

Rhona is conflicted when her husband Marlon offers his opinion on her ex Gus' request to use embryos they made when they were married. (Image credit: ITV)

But Marlon is worried that his wife hasn't thought about it from all angles.

Knowing what a devoted mum and step mum she is to Leo and April, the pub cook isn't sure that she's considered how it will feel to have someone else raising a child that's biologically hers.

It would also mean her son Leo has a biological half-sibling.

As the couple discuss her decision, Rhona realises her husband is right…

Later, as she breaks down in tears, is Rhona crying because she's about to shatter Gus and Lucy's parenting dreams?

Lucy and Gus, Rhona's ex, are desperate to become parents. (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb Milligan is under pressure from Kim to get everything signed off with the stud farm they're opening.

Caleb tries to curry favour with Kim Tate as they prepare to open their stud farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim's impressed when Caleb pulls some strings which saves them some money. Kim agrees to meet with his solicitor by way of thanks. (Image credit: ITV)

Wanting Kim to use his solicitor, Caleb sets out to build trust and to impress the Tate by getting a better deal on some of the stuff they need to set up the business.

His efforts pay off as Kim agrees to meet with his lawyer.

Is he one step closer to his plan to take Home Farm from Kim?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.