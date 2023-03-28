Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle faces an IMPOSSIBLE decision

Rhona turns to Marlon as she wrestles with an impossible decision.

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle has been landed with a moral dilemma in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona Dingle has been put in a really impossible situation.

Her ex-husband Gus has recently reappeared in her life and thrown her a complete curveball.

The vet must now decide whether she'll let her ex use the embryos they made when they were together.

Rhona was stunned when Gus revealed that the embryos were still in deep freeze at the IVF clinic they used years ago.

Gus asks ex-wife Rhona if he can use the embryos they made back in the day, which have been stored in deep freeze at an IVF clinic. (Image credit: ITV)

Gus also admitted he'd been communicating with them about them and wanted Rhona's approval for he and his partner to use them to try to conceive!

Gus has told Rhona, who's a mum and stepmum, that he and his partner are desperate to have kids. If she says yes, her ex and his wife will essentially be raising Rhona's child.

Will Rhona's husband Marlon help her make the decision?

Rhona offloads to Marlon. Will she allow her ex, Gus, to use the embryos they created when they were together years ago? (Image credit: ITV)

Faye wonders where Mary has got to when she's late for a date. She's scared she's been stood up.

When apologetic Mary finally arrives, she hastily explains she fell asleep!

With their romance going great guns will the ladies take it to the bedroom?

Mary is late for a date with Faye… (Image credit: ITV)

… will Faye and Mary take their romance to the next level? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.