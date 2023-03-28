Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle faces an IMPOSSIBLE decision
Airs Friday 7th April 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle has been landed with a moral dilemma in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Rhona Dingle has been put in a really impossible situation.
Her ex-husband Gus has recently reappeared in her life and thrown her a complete curveball.
The vet must now decide whether she'll let her ex use the embryos they made when they were together.
Rhona was stunned when Gus revealed that the embryos were still in deep freeze at the IVF clinic they used years ago.
Gus also admitted he'd been communicating with them about them and wanted Rhona's approval for he and his partner to use them to try to conceive!
Gus has told Rhona, who's a mum and stepmum, that he and his partner are desperate to have kids. If she says yes, her ex and his wife will essentially be raising Rhona's child.
Will Rhona's husband Marlon help her make the decision?
Faye wonders where Mary has got to when she's late for a date. She's scared she's been stood up.
When apologetic Mary finally arrives, she hastily explains she fell asleep!
With their romance going great guns will the ladies take it to the bedroom?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
