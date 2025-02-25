Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon panics when April vanishes - again

Emmerdale's April Windsor causes more worry for Marlon (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

April may be home but it’s going to take months, if not years, for the Dingle family to heal. Her disappearance, pregnancy, stillbirth and weeks spent living rough have left a permanent scar on them all.

At Smithy, the teen’s dad Marlon Dingle is still struggling to know how to approach his teen daughter and can’t seem to do right for doing wrong…

When he’s woken up during the night, Marlon sneaks to the kitchen to find April, who’s furious to realise Marlon still doesn’t trust her.

Marlon grapples with what to do next when his attempts to explain his actions only make April angrier.

Feeling suffocated, April disappears from Emmerdale, seeking out her friend Dylan in the squat they shared while she was AWOL living on streets….

To her horror, Marlon follows her.

Barging in to see his daughter and the lad looking friendly, he throws Dylan against the wall, wrongly assuming that he’s the father of her stillborn baby.

As a result there's a massive row between the father and daughter in which April accuses him of not understanding her friendship with Dylan nor what she’s been through.

Marlon’s grateful when, thanks to Dylan, April agrees to return home on the proviso he gives her space.

Elsewhere in Emmerdale, Cain Dingle’s left distraught when his wife Moira asks him to move out, calling it quits on their marriage, which is hardly surprising given he cheated on her with his brother’s wife!

Joe has some news for Dawn. (Image credit: ITV)

And when Joe Tate tells his secret lover Dawn Fletcher that he’s going away because of Kim Tate, she’s horrified to realise her stepmum knows about their affair…