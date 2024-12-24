Emmerdale spoilers: Med student Jacob Gallagher has an A&E shift from hell

Emmerdale's med student Jacob Gallagher begins a work placement in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A special standalone hour-long episode will see jacob Gallagher, who's a med student, begin a four-week placement on a busy A&E ward.

Will Jacob be able to handle the rigours of the job as patients with serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies start pouring in?

"Jacob turns up at the hospital feeling pretty energised and ready for the day,' explains Joe-Warren Plant who plays him.

"Knowing how long he has been waiting for this, I think part of him is proud of his new job so before he starts his shift he takes a quick selfie for social media,' continues Joe. "It’s been a pretty big deal for Jacob leading up to this point. Part of him wants to take his friends and his family on his journey with him."

Will Jacob's knowledge and studies stand him in good stead among his peers and see him shine in the overwhelmingly busy situation – or is his shaky confidence about to shatter?

Teases Joe-Warren: "After he has an induction with Doctor Todd he is naturally a little nervous but I wouldn’t say it is his overriding thought.

"At that point I think he’s generally very excited. He’s been dreaming of this day for a long time. So I think that is Jacob's main emotion.

"I think it’s only later on in the day when the apprehensions start to show and he does start to feel a little overwhelmed. "

Will Jacob cope?