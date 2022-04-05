Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla FINALLY learns her fate in court

Will the jury find serial killer Meena guilty on all counts?

How will Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla's trial end? Find out in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So the jury's heard the lot.

All of the witnesses have spoken and given their truth about Meena. The serial killer herself has told her version of it all and now the jury must reveal their verdicts…

What will they find her guilty of Leanna's murder?

Meena murdered Leanna Cavanagh on her 18th birthday. (Image credit: ITV)

Andrea Tate's murder?

Andrea Tate was killed by Meena who perished in the maize maze fire. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Tucker's murder?

Ben Tucker was walloped over the head with an oar by Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

Victoria Sugden's attempted murder?

Meena attempted to drown Victoria for 'stealing' her boyfriend David. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle's attempted murder and kidnap?

Meena kidnapped Vinny Dingle and was planning to kill him. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet was also held hostage by Meena, her sister, and narrowly escaped a murder plot. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn and Billy's wedding day kidnap?

On Billy and Dawn's wedding day, the couple were held hostage at gunpoint. (Image credit: ITV)

Possession of a firearm and Leyla's attempted murder?

Meena fired a shot at Leyla who arrived on the scene of Billy and Dawn's kidnap. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla was shot when she interrupted Meena's wedding day revenge on Dawn and Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

The assault on Harriet Finch?

Harriet was attacked by Meena who'd been preying upon Dawn's young son Lucas as part of her wedding day revenge plot. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Meena return to her cell and live out the rest of her days behind bars?

Will Liam and co see justice served for the crimes and killings Meena committed?

Will justice prevail or will the trial come to a shocking, unfair end?

Will Meena spend life behind bars? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Al's impressed by Belle's savvy when she lays down some ground rules after agreeing to go into partnership with him.

Belle goes into partnership with Al. (Image credit: ITV)

In the hospital, Marlon is thrilled when he utters his first whole sentence. It's a milestone moment for the dad who suffered a stroke on his birthday.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.