Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla FINALLY learns her fate in court
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 14 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
How will Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla's trial end? Find out in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So the jury's heard the lot.
All of the witnesses have spoken and given their truth about Meena. The serial killer herself has told her version of it all and now the jury must reveal their verdicts…
What will they find her guilty of Leanna's murder?
Andrea Tate's murder?
Ben Tucker's murder?
Victoria Sugden's attempted murder?
Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle's attempted murder and kidnap?
Dawn and Billy's wedding day kidnap?
Possession of a firearm and Leyla's attempted murder?
The assault on Harriet Finch?
Will Meena return to her cell and live out the rest of her days behind bars?
Will Liam and co see justice served for the crimes and killings Meena committed?
Will justice prevail or will the trial come to a shocking, unfair end?
Elsewhere, Al's impressed by Belle's savvy when she lays down some ground rules after agreeing to go into partnership with him.
In the hospital, Marlon is thrilled when he utters his first whole sentence. It's a milestone moment for the dad who suffered a stroke on his birthday.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
