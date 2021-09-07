'Emmerdale' spoilers Moira Dingle is coming for her sister-in-law Chas…

Moira Dingle wants Chas to compensate her son Matty for his injuries.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle won't be budging in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Moira turns up at the Woolpack, it's not a drink she's come looking for.

She wants a serious talk with Chas and Marlon about what happened to her son, Matty, when he helped out at the pub's BBQ.

When Matty got stuck in, he ended up injured after a fireball exploded over his hands.

Matty was helping out at a BBQ at the Woolpack when he got badly burned. (Image credit: ITV)

And furious Moira's come calling to talk about how Chas is going to compensate Matty who now can't work.

It's properly awkward for Cain, who's with wife Moira, as he's Chas' brother and is well aware the pub is on the brink of going bust. But Moira isn't about to tiptoe about – she wants her son sorted out and that's that.

Chas is worried that the Woolpack is about to go under. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Chas turns to her husband Paddy to talk about how she's going to handle the financial nightmare. But before long, an unexpected offer is made…

Another explosive situation erupts in the village after April tells Rhona, who's going out with her dad Marlon, that Cathy Hope has admitted to being April's online bully.

After she revealed her wrong, Cathy was petrified about what was going to happen next. Her brother discovers Cathy's room is empty and alerts their dad Bob.

As a hunt for Cathy begins, it's Rhona who runs into her first. Rhona's furious with Cathy but as the teen tries to get away from her tirade, her stepmum Brenda arrives on the scene.

In the wake of Cathy's bullying admission, Rhona and Brenda tussle in the street… (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona accidentally strikes Brenda… (Image credit: ITV)

An ugly grapple follows and in the frantic tussle, Brenda is knocked to the ground by Rhona…

… Brenda is knocked to the ground (Image credit: ITV)

It's war between the families… how will it play out?

Elsewhere, at Home Farm Kim is delighted as she's bought herself a shiny new toy… a racehorse.

Kim Tate is thrilled to have bought herself a racehorse. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).