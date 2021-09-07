'Emmerdale' spoilers Moira Dingle is coming for her sister-in-law Chas…
Airs Thursday 16 September at 7.00pm.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle won't be budging in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Moira turns up at the Woolpack, it's not a drink she's come looking for.
She wants a serious talk with Chas and Marlon about what happened to her son, Matty, when he helped out at the pub's BBQ.
When Matty got stuck in, he ended up injured after a fireball exploded over his hands.
And furious Moira's come calling to talk about how Chas is going to compensate Matty who now can't work.
It's properly awkward for Cain, who's with wife Moira, as he's Chas' brother and is well aware the pub is on the brink of going bust. But Moira isn't about to tiptoe about – she wants her son sorted out and that's that.
Later, Chas turns to her husband Paddy to talk about how she's going to handle the financial nightmare. But before long, an unexpected offer is made…
Another explosive situation erupts in the village after April tells Rhona, who's going out with her dad Marlon, that Cathy Hope has admitted to being April's online bully.
After she revealed her wrong, Cathy was petrified about what was going to happen next. Her brother discovers Cathy's room is empty and alerts their dad Bob.
As a hunt for Cathy begins, it's Rhona who runs into her first. Rhona's furious with Cathy but as the teen tries to get away from her tirade, her stepmum Brenda arrives on the scene.
An ugly grapple follows and in the frantic tussle, Brenda is knocked to the ground by Rhona…
It's war between the families… how will it play out?
Elsewhere, at Home Farm Kim is delighted as she's bought herself a shiny new toy… a racehorse.
