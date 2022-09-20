Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle makes a heart-wrenching decision over Faith

Faith has something to ask Moira...

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle decides to help Faith Dingle end her own life amid her cancer battle in Monday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Faith battles secondary breast cancer, she's relieved that Moira hasn't told Cain Dingle about her plan to end her own life.

Despite this, Faith is determined for Moira to help her at the end, while Moira is in emotional turmoil and resists her plea.

However, when Faith's health spirals, Moira is anxious that Faith is running out of time and agrees to be by Faith's side.

Faith is overwhelmed by her decision, while a reeling Moira sobs, hoping that she's made the right decision.

Meanwhile, trouble arises at Home Farm, where Dawn Taylor's anger over Millie Tate's lies begins to boil. Also, Harriet Finch tries to suppress her feelings for Will Taylor while he struggles to hide his bitterness over Kim Tate throwing Dawn out.

But when Millie is collected by Hazel Rhodes, the usually stoic Kim realises how alone she is.

Hazel collects Millie from Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle's stunned to see that Mill Cottage is for sale as Liv Flaherty and her mum, Sandra unexpectedly come back from their holiday.

A frustrated Vinny questions Liv about her decision to sell the house without him and scheming Sandra is over the moon to see that her evil plan is working.

Liv is home, but all is not well. (Image credit: ITV)

After her return from Spain, Liv and Vinny's arguing intensifies and Vinny is heartbroken when Liv tells him that he's dragging her down.

Much to the delight of Sandra, her trouble-making plan is working as the wedge between the couple grows.

Elsewhere, April Windsor is delighted to be joking around with Arthur as a secret crush begins to grow.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change.