Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle makes a heart-wrenching decision over Faith
Airs Monday 26th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle decides to help Faith Dingle end her own life amid her cancer battle in Monday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Faith battles secondary breast cancer, she's relieved that Moira hasn't told Cain Dingle about her plan to end her own life.
Despite this, Faith is determined for Moira to help her at the end, while Moira is in emotional turmoil and resists her plea.
However, when Faith's health spirals, Moira is anxious that Faith is running out of time and agrees to be by Faith's side.
Faith is overwhelmed by her decision, while a reeling Moira sobs, hoping that she's made the right decision.
Meanwhile, trouble arises at Home Farm, where Dawn Taylor's anger over Millie Tate's lies begins to boil. Also, Harriet Finch tries to suppress her feelings for Will Taylor while he struggles to hide his bitterness over Kim Tate throwing Dawn out.
But when Millie is collected by Hazel Rhodes, the usually stoic Kim realises how alone she is.
Vinny Dingle's stunned to see that Mill Cottage is for sale as Liv Flaherty and her mum, Sandra unexpectedly come back from their holiday.
A frustrated Vinny questions Liv about her decision to sell the house without him and scheming Sandra is over the moon to see that her evil plan is working.
After her return from Spain, Liv and Vinny's arguing intensifies and Vinny is heartbroken when Liv tells him that he's dragging her down.
Much to the delight of Sandra, her trouble-making plan is working as the wedge between the couple grows.
Elsewhere, April Windsor is delighted to be joking around with Arthur as a secret crush begins to grow.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
