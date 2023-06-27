Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi Walters MANIPULATED to do the unthinkable

Victor wants Naomi Walters to take some of Vinny's windfall.

Emmerdale's Victor Anderson has an idea how to fix Naomi Walters' money woes in Tuesday's episode.

And that idea involves his granddaughter getting her mitts on Vinny's big poker windfall.

Naomi has struck up a surprising bond with Vinny, who was tragically widowed last year when his wife Liv was killed during Emmerdale's 50th anniversary storm week.

Since losing his beloved, Vinny has been picking up the pieces of his life, but hasn't shown any interest in getting romantically involved with anyone else.

His friendship with Naomi is just that at the moment, but that could be about to change as the pair start hanging out more.

Naomi hasn't had it easy since arriving in Emmerdale last year as the long-lost daughter of vicar Charles Anderson.

As well as disastrous relationships with Nate Robinson and shady drug dealer Alex Moore, Naomi is up to her eyeballs in debt.

She decides to open up to grandad Victor about her money woes and he's upset to hear about the mess she's in.

The cunning OAP soon hits upon an idea to fix Naomi's problems when he hears that Vinny has cleaned up at poker.

Victor urges his granddaughter to persuade Vinny to give her some of his winnings.

So despite promising Charles she'll stay clear of Victor and his troublemaking ways, Naomi soon finds herself tempted to follow his advice.

Will she use Vinny to fix her cash flow crisis?

Elsewhere in the village, Dan is happy to see Amelia is finally in a place of contentment with her life. The proud dad tells Amelia how pleased he is that she's heading in the right direction.

Things have been a struggle for the teenage mum since she gave birth to baby Esther.

Recently Amelia has been trying to launch a career as a social media star, but soon discovered the dark side of being famous when obsessive fan, Lloyd started stalking her.

Protective Dan issued a menacing threat to Lloyd to stay away from his daughter and is confident they've seen the last of the creep.

But is that just wishful thinking?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV.