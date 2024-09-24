Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola wants the tea from Laurel but will she spill?
Airs Tuesday 1st October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King wants the goss about Charles and Laurel in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
No one, least of Laurel Thomas, saw it coming when she ended up in bed with village vicar Charles.
Their recently discovered sizzling chemistry took the pair of them by surprise and they just couldn't help themselves.
Given that things are delicate with their exes, Manpreet and Jai, the secret smoochers are laying low.
But nothing escapes Laurel's nosy BFF Nicola and she wants to know what's going on.
Having filled Nicola in, Laurel is then asked to explain why she and Charles aren't taking their fling any further…
Later Laurel and Charles discuss the matter and decide it really is best to park their passion.
Can they put the sexy genie back in the bottle?
Elsewhere, Aaron and Mack need to get rid of the smart watches they've stolen.
Aaron's up for it when Mack suggests they use John's van. But John's not.
But Aaron's not really listening to his on-off lover and decides he'll use it anyway!
When the Dingle swipes his keys, will John notice?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
