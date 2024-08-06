Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy's heartbroken over Mandy's saucy secret
Airs Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle reels as Mandy's lies are exposed in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having armed himself with the facts about Mandy's secret side hustle, Bear confronts his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.
Mandy reels as he lays into her and begs him not to tell Paddy what she's been doing behind his back to solve her financial crisis.
As Bear threatens to tell his son the truth, Mandy manages to get him to agree not to say anything and resolves to quit while she's ahead.
But Bear's blood boils later when he hears Paddy singing Mandy's praises and feels compelled to act.
Having devised a plan, Bear takes Paddy, Chas and Marlon in to the back room at the Woolie and reveals Mandy aka Madame Diamante Dales in all her glory having pretended to be a new client.
Paddy's heart breaks at Mandy's deceit.
Unable to handle any more lies in his life – given what Chas put him through when she had an affair with Al – Paddy is left wondering whether to go ahead with the wedding.
Elsewhere, Tom prepares for Belle's return to the village. But will she want anything to do with him?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!