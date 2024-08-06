Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy's heartbroken over Mandy's saucy secret

Paddy learns Mandy has been lying to him and is heartbroken

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle reels as Mandy's lies are exposed in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having armed himself with the facts about Mandy's secret side hustle, Bear confronts his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Mandy reels as he lays into her and begs him not to tell Paddy what she's been doing behind his back to solve her financial crisis.

Mandy's been secretly working as a financial dominatrix to get out of debt (Image credit: ITV)

Bear has found out about Mandy's secret side hustle and wants to tell her fiancé Paddy (Image credit: ITV)

As Bear threatens to tell his son the truth, Mandy manages to get him to agree not to say anything and resolves to quit while she's ahead.

But Bear's blood boils later when he hears Paddy singing Mandy's praises and feels compelled to act.

Having devised a plan, Bear takes Paddy, Chas and Marlon in to the back room at the Woolie and reveals Mandy aka Madame Diamante Dales in all her glory having pretended to be a new client.

Having booked Madame Diamante Dales' services, Bear gathers Paddy and co to expose Mandy's saucy side hustle (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy's heart breaks at Mandy's deceit.

Unable to handle any more lies in his life – given what Chas put him through when she had an affair with Al – Paddy is left wondering whether to go ahead with the wedding.

Elsewhere, Tom prepares for Belle's return to the village. But will she want anything to do with him?

Tom prepares for Belle's return to the village (Image credit: ITV)

