'Emmerdale' spoilers: Priya Sharma has an important decision to make
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 7 January 2022 from 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Priya Sharma doesn't think she's ready in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).
Priya Sharma is still dealing with the consequences of the survival challenge disaster.
The single mum suffered severe burns when she was trapped inside the maize maze which was ablaze.
Her recovery has been slow and hard. And the pain of Priya's injuries and the anguish of it all has taken its toll on the single mum mentally, rebooting her eating disorder and anxiety.
But is sitting around at Holdgate Farm day in day out helping Priya?
When her brother Jai suggests she talks to Leyla about returning to work, it's a lot for Priya to process.
As she digs deep, agonising over the decision, will fragile Priya feel ready to take the plunge back into the working world?
Elsewhere, Cain Dingle's loathing deepens.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
