Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle makes a PACT with her untrustworthy ex

Gus comes to Smithy to talk to Rhona ahead of his trial

Can Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle trust Gus in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Rhona Dingle was found not guilty of Ivy's kidnap, as accused by her ex Gus, and now he's about to stand trial himself having been accused of defrauding former wife.

Knowing that he may go to prison if he's found guilty of fraudulently using his ex-wife's embryos to become a parent, the widowed dad needs Rhona's family onside for his baby daughter's sake.

With Gus' wife having died after giving birth to Ivy, the tot doesn't have a birth mum but she has Rhona, who shares her DNA.

Rhona was stunned when she found out that Gus and Lucy had used embryos without her consent (Image credit: ITV)

When Rhona stood trial, she and Gus had agreed that Ivy's needs must come first. But when push came to shove, Gus went at her in the courtroom and helped paint a very damning picture of his ex-wife.

Rhona was found not guilty of kidnapping Ivy… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Gus tried his hardest to paint a terrible picture of Rhona in court (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona's husband Marlon and her mother, Mary, are stunned when Gus calls in on a mercy mission. Swearing that he'll involve them in Ivy's life should he get a light sentence, the pair hasn't a clue whether to trust him.

When Rhona arrives home, Marlon fills her in and as they discuss Gus' trial, the couple are grateful that they have each other to lean on.

Will Rhona keep to her word when she later assures Gus that Ivy will come first no matter what? Can she trust him to do the same?

Gus and Rhona say they will put Ivy first but is this really the case? (Image credit: ITV)

At the garage, Cain watches on when Sarah sparks with a handsome customer. Later, his granddaughter announces she's happy to carry on working for him.

Knowing Tom isn't keen on Vinny, Belle is taken aback to find her husband Tom having a laugh with him.

Belle's thrown when Tom starts chumming up to Vinny (Image credit: ITV)

Will she question Tom or will she be too scared to challenge her controlling partner?

