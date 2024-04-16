Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle makes a PACT with her untrustworthy ex
Airs Tuesday 23rd April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Can Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle trust Gus in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Rhona Dingle was found not guilty of Ivy's kidnap, as accused by her ex Gus, and now he's about to stand trial himself having been accused of defrauding former wife.
Knowing that he may go to prison if he's found guilty of fraudulently using his ex-wife's embryos to become a parent, the widowed dad needs Rhona's family onside for his baby daughter's sake.
With Gus' wife having died after giving birth to Ivy, the tot doesn't have a birth mum but she has Rhona, who shares her DNA.
When Rhona stood trial, she and Gus had agreed that Ivy's needs must come first. But when push came to shove, Gus went at her in the courtroom and helped paint a very damning picture of his ex-wife.
Rhona's husband Marlon and her mother, Mary, are stunned when Gus calls in on a mercy mission. Swearing that he'll involve them in Ivy's life should he get a light sentence, the pair hasn't a clue whether to trust him.
When Rhona arrives home, Marlon fills her in and as they discuss Gus' trial, the couple are grateful that they have each other to lean on.
Will Rhona keep to her word when she later assures Gus that Ivy will come first no matter what? Can she trust him to do the same?
At the garage, Cain watches on when Sarah sparks with a handsome customer. Later, his granddaughter announces she's happy to carry on working for him.
Knowing Tom isn't keen on Vinny, Belle is taken aback to find her husband Tom having a laugh with him.
Will she question Tom or will she be too scared to challenge her controlling partner?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!