'Emmerdale' spoilers: Rhona Goskirk due in court!

Rhona tells Marlon her assault charge is going to court.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk has bad news for Marlon in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Life is currently a nightmare for Rhona and Marlon.

Marlon's livelihood at the Woolpack pub is on the brink of collapse, his daughter April is in bits having been bullied online by Cathy Hope, his friendship with Cathy's dad Bob is over, and Rhona has now been charged with assaulting Bob's ex, Brenda.

Rhona and Brenda came to blows over the situation between April and Cathy, who's been bullying her. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda got knocked down during an altercation with Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

With the couple at odds over their approaches to April's bullying ordeal, Rhona's public fracas with Brenda – which spiralled when the cafe owner involved the police – made things ten times worse. And now, Rhona is horrified when she learns the case is progressing to the courts.

Can the pair take much more doom and gloom in their lives? Is their relationship strong enough to withstand this much stress?

Marlon is really struggling to see his daughter April in so much pain and he doesn't take kindly to Bob when he tries to enquire after her - will the worried chef get a break?

Rhona tells Marlon she's been given a date to appear in court. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Leyla's still on her secret mission to find out why her husband Liam has lied about his job and why he keeps disappearing off to a random house.

When she rakes through her husband's satnav history will Leyla get the answers she's desperately looking for?

Leyla has a decision to make about Liam's lies. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Paddy's in turmoil about the horse-doping and Kim's loving messing with his mind.

Meanwhile, there is drama when Sarah and Noah have to say goodbye to Chloe.

Chloe, Sarah and Noah say their goodbyes. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.