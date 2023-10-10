Emmerdale spoilers: Struggling Suni Sharma shares a SHOCKING secret

Suni is in turmoil over his dad Amit's bombshell

Emmerdale's Suni Sharma is struggling in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Following Jai's admission that they're brothers and his dad Amit's shock arrival, Suni's head is a mess.

He was left reeling in shock when his dad turned up in the village last week and revealed a huge and terrible secret.

Sensing something is really upsetting Suni, Nicky reaches out and is shocked when his boyfriend offloads…

Nicky listens as Suni opens up about Amit. (Image credit: ITV)

As Amit tries to squeeze his way in the middle of his sons, both Jai and Suni are clearly uncomfortable as he rattles off old tales in a bid to play happy families.

Jai and Suni are struggling with their dad's arrival in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolpack, Amelia Spencer is given a jolt when receives a card from her jailbird dad Dan.

Amelia is shocked to hear from Dan. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.