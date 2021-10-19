'Emmerdale' spoilers: Super Soap Week aftermath! Who's in the frame?

It's the aftermath of Super Soap week and heads are going to roll in Emmerdale.

The Emmerdale villagers are in turmoil over last week in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The survival challenge on Home Farm land ended up being a real-life fight for life last week and someone's been left dead.

Priya and Ellis' trial event went catastrophically wrong and village killer Meena Jutla seized her chance to pounce on her love rival Victoria Sugden. But who survived the grim ordeal and who has met an untimely death?

The villagers are reeling in the wake of the death and disaster and now it's time to work out exactly what happened. But as questions are asked and fingers are pointed whose heads are going to roll?

As the police arrive in the village and start asking questions, will they work out who has got blood on their hands?

The police are asking questions in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, with Diane planning to move to Portugal for a fresh start, it's time to get her affairs in order and start saying her goodbyes to her nearest and dearest.

She's pleased when Eric Pollard offers to buy out her stake in the B&B which they've been running together. The friends will miss each other more than they're keen to let on - but will they admit that before Diane leaves the country?

Diane meets with business partner Pollard… (Image credit: ITV)

… Pollard offers to buy out her share of the B&B they've been running together. (Image credit: ITV)

With Diane planning her escape from the Dales, will Gabby also manage to go under the radar and escape Kim's clutches before she works out what is going on?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.