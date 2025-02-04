Emmerdale spoilers: This is THE MOMENT Caleb realises Cain lied about sleeping with Ruby

Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan wants to tear his brother Cain limb from limb in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Cain Dingle has assured Caleb Miligan, his brother, that he didn't sleep with Ruby, he's lied. And Caleb's about to find out.

Having lapped up every word of Cain's denial, Caleb's plunged back into his paranoid state by Steph.

A simple comment about his daughter being on birth control is the catalyst.

In that moment, Caleb knows his wife Ruby was lying all those months ago when he found a morning-after-pill packet and she said it was Steph's.

To his horror, Caleb knows that his father-in-law Anthony was right when he said that Ruby and Cain had slept together.

As his world crumbles, Caleb manages to hide his distress, till he gets a moment alone in the loo and lets out his pain and misery.

Wanting to make sure it's true, for absolute certain, Caleb meets Cain for a drink.

Over a simple innocuous chat, his oblivious brother walks straight into his trap, confirming the terrible truth without Caleb even having to ask.

What will Caleb do to get revenge on the man who's ruined his whole world?

It's all go for Cain who one minute is conjuring up a plan to make his wife Moira feel good about herself, the next is threatening Joe Tate to keep away from Noah, and the next… is being arrested in connection with Anthony Fox's "disappearance".

Has Caleb had something to do with it?

Joe Tate, meanwhile, fresh from Cain's mouthful, takes a call about his brother…

Elsewhere, a discovery leads Leyla to fear her medical student son Jacob has started taking drugs.