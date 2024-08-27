Emmerdale spoilers: vile Tom King gives Belle a sickening threat!

Emmerdale's Tom King threatens to do the unthinkable to his wife Belle King in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle has been suffering months of horrendous abuse at the hands of her controlling husband Tom. Despite ending her relationship with Tom, she can't seem to escape his evil clutches as he's continued to manipulate her — even going to the depraved lengths of convincing Belle that her pet dog Piper died after being hit by a car and burying the dog.

In reality, Piper is actually alive and Tom has given her away behind Belle's back. A suspicious Belle believed that Tom may have been responsible for Piper's "accident" and went to the police to apply for disclosure under Clare's Law to try and find out if Tom has any history of domestic abuse.

Tom turns menacing once again. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Belle is devastated to receive an email telling her that will be no disclosure following her Clare's Law Application. Watching from his cameras, Tom is delighted and enjoys Belle's distress. Later on, Tom makes an indirect comment to Belle and she soon realises that he knows about the private email.

Tom stoops to another diabolical low as he threatens to release some exposing photos of Belle and she soon faces more tragedy when she discovers that the password to access her photos has been changed.

Will Taylor rails down the phone to his blackmailer. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Will Taylor is convinced that his blackmailer is his ex Rose and decides to call the mystery number that's been threatening to expose his secret. Jimmy King is stunned by Will's brash approach as he rages down the phone to "Rose" to give it up.

After Will sees a video of Rose in Ibiza, it dawns on him that the phone didn't ring with an international dial tone. He and Jimmy wrack their brains as to who the blackmailer could be and Will panics that his life could be ruined.

Nate Robinson admits to Mackenzie Boyd that he’s been offered a job in Scotland and needs to decide by tomorrow. Nate’s torn over the decision, but will he decide to leave the village?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.