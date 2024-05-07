Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle KISSES Gabby!

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle makes a move on Gabby Thomas in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Widower Vinny has been feeling rather lonely lately and his mum Mandy Dingle has been eager to cheer him up.

After recruiting his friend Gabby to spend some time with him to lift his spirits, Gabby and Vinny enjoy each other’s company in the Hide.

Vinny is extremely embarrassed after trying to kiss Gabby. (Image credit: ITV)

But Vinny is left mortified when he misreads the situation and kisses Gabby, who doesn't feel the same.

When Vinny apologises to Gabby, she lets slip about Mandy and Paddy Kirk’s involvement in their plans, leaving Paddy wracked with guilt to see Vinny so humiliated and angry.

Tom King puts on the nice act in front of Belle King's family. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom King is furious to find his wife Belle King talking to Lydia Dingle and Mandy Dingle on the puppy cam. Wanting to control every element of Belle's life, Tom listens to their conversation as they playfully tease him behind his back, oblivious that he can hear their every word.

Belle is terrified when Tom's mood turns menacing. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tom arrives home unexpectedly, Belle is relieved that he's friendly to her sister-in-law and cousin, but has concerns whether he's being genuine.

When they leave, Tom's mood takes a sinister turn and Belle is terrified when Tom turns on her, unleashing his vile temper.

Evil Tom is unable to contain his rage and lashes out at Belle. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.