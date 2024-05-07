Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle KISSES Gabby!
Airs Thursday 16th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle makes a move on Gabby Thomas in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Widower Vinny has been feeling rather lonely lately and his mum Mandy Dingle has been eager to cheer him up.
After recruiting his friend Gabby to spend some time with him to lift his spirits, Gabby and Vinny enjoy each other’s company in the Hide.
But Vinny is left mortified when he misreads the situation and kisses Gabby, who doesn't feel the same.
When Vinny apologises to Gabby, she lets slip about Mandy and Paddy Kirk’s involvement in their plans, leaving Paddy wracked with guilt to see Vinny so humiliated and angry.
Tom King is furious to find his wife Belle King talking to Lydia Dingle and Mandy Dingle on the puppy cam. Wanting to control every element of Belle's life, Tom listens to their conversation as they playfully tease him behind his back, oblivious that he can hear their every word.
When Tom arrives home unexpectedly, Belle is relieved that he's friendly to her sister-in-law and cousin, but has concerns whether he's being genuine.
When they leave, Tom's mood takes a sinister turn and Belle is terrified when Tom turns on her, unleashing his vile temper.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.