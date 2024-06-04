Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle kisses Gabby Thomas!
Airs Wednesday 12th June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle makes his move in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been given food for thought by her stepmum Laurel some weeks back, unlucky-in-love Gabby Thomas has started to see her good old mate Vinny Dingle in a new light.
Having felt a spark earlier in the week when the friends met for drinks, Vinny leans in for a kiss and this time Gabby doesn't pull away!
Is the start of a new romance in the village?
At Dale Head, Belle's head is in a mess.
Having been forced to tell Tom she's pregnant, she's been love-bombed by her abusive husband who is over the moon about the news.
Though Belle was hoping to hide the pregnancy from Tom so she could work out what she wanted to do, she found herself having to tell him to stop her from hitting him.
With Tom vowing to be a better husband from now on, Belle dares to hope that he means it and that this could be a turning point.
But all too soon Tom goes back on his word.
Belle's mortified when she walks into the cafe only to receive a round of congratulations from Jimmy and co. Tom has clearly broken his promise to keep Mum about the baby.
Trying to control her anger, she confronts Tom who, yet again, tries to get round his wife.
Is Belle's heart in it when Tom persuades her to shout their pregnancy news from the rooftops?
Struggling under the weight of her guilt, Ruby is in church. Feeling responsible for Ethan's death, she's barely holding it together.
Charles is taken aback when he finds the mum, gazing at a photograph of his dead son.
As the vicar gets the church ready for Ethan's funeral, the grieving dad allows her to comfort him.
Later, at home, Ruby is in bits as her son Nicky continues to blank her for mowing down Ethan. Unable to take any more, she vows to turn herself and admit she took revenge on Ethan for what he did to Nicky.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
