'Emmerdale' spoilers: What's about to rock Nate Robinson?

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson is in for a rough ride in an hour-long Thursday episode (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson is having to dig deep to put a brave face on his cheating secret.

He knows his fiancé Tracy would be utterly heartbroken were she to learn he betrayed her during his messy night out in Hotten in November.

With a happy family Christmas behind them, the New Year looms large and the chance to look to the future with a clean slate. He just needs to keep a lid on his lie.

It's all smiles for the flirty couple as they enjoy hanging out at home together with their baby Frankie.

Nate and Tracy are loved up and happy with their little baby girl Frankie. (Image credit: ITV)

But Nate's huge smile is about to be wiped off his face. What hits the farmer so hard that he's left struggling to cope?

Over at Holdgate Farm, Priya Sharma is really suffering both mentally and physically. The burns she endured in the maize maze fire are still so painful and sore, and her inner demons are just overwhelming.

Will the anxious single mum, who has a serious eating disorder, turn to her loving family or best friend Leyla for support… or will she suffer her burdens alone?

When Priya's later consumed by regret, what has she done?

Elsewhere, Belle finds herself in terrible trouble and is forced to take action… Can anyone help her?

Priya Sharma is struggling mentally and physically since she was burned in the maize maze fire. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues every night this week from 7.00pm on ITV.