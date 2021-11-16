'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO kidnaps Al Chapman?

Al Chapman (played by Michael Wildman) finds himself all tied-up and in deadly DANGER on tonight's ONE-HOUR episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Al has been trying to make a move on married woman Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) while her husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is away from the village.



Chas and her cousin Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) are now stuck with devious businessman Al as the new co-owner of their struggling pub, The Woolpack.



But Marlon is not at all happy at the discovery that Al wants to mix business and pleasure with Chas.



Having caught Al trying to make a move on Chas on yesterday's episode of the ITV soap, Marlon has spilled the beans to Chas's half-brother Cain (Jeff Hordley).



And you just know that Cain's never a happy man when someone tries to mess with the Dingle family!



Al fears for his life when he is kidnapped by Cain and bundled-off to a nearby barn!



Cain starts to intimidate Al, warning him to steer clear of Chas.



After pretending to hold a gun to Al's chest, Cain puts the frighteners on Al by warning him what will happen if he doesn't heed this warning.



As the situation between kidnapper Cain and captive Al intensifies, will Chas manage to stop Cain before he goes too far?

Cain kidnaps Al on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

There's tension between Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steel), when he discovers she is trying to sabotage his chances of finding a new job in Cornwall.



Ben has been hiding the fact that he's applying for jobs on the Cornish coast from his boyfriend and Liv's big brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).



But now the secret is OUT!



Aaron is shocked by Liv's latest bad behaviour and she's left feeling bad about what she has done.



Desperate to drown her sorrows after a bust-up with both Aaron and Ben, recovering alcoholic eyes some bottles of vodka...



Will she give into temptation and fall off the wagon?

Liv has a falling-out with both Aaron and Ben on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben is angry when he discovers Liv has been trying to sabotage his search for a new job on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weekdays at 7.00pm on ITV.