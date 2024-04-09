Emmerdale spoilers: Who SAVES Amy and Matty's wedding day?
Airs Wednesday 17th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale couple Amy and Matty are ready to say 'I do' in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The day has dawned and as Amy and Matty get ready to get married they couldn't be more excited.
But as Amy's mum Kerry looks in on her daughter as she puts on her make up her heart sinks. She hasn't been able to pay the bill for the Home Farm wedding and Kim Tate has pulled the plug.
Knowing Amy will never forgive her, Kerry's loathe to admit the truth but eventually bites the bullet.
Of course, all hell breaks loose as Amy and Matty's plans crumble around them…
However, there's a silver lining and the wedding ends up being put back on track when someone swoops in and saves the day!
Who's the hero of the hour? And will Amy ever forgive her mum?
Elsewhere, when Tom finds out he's off on an overnight work trip, Belle is worried. Given that their house was recently "broken into" she's concerned about being home alone.
But Belle shouldn't worry. Their home wasn't ransacked by strangers, it was Tom who destroyed the place in a jealous rage. And what's more, he's going to have his eyes on his wife at all times as he's got CCTV "for the dog" and is secretly tracking her phone.
Dear oh dear. Where's this horrible mess going to end?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
