'Emmerdale' spoilers: will Faith Dingle finally tell the family about her cancer scare?
Airs Thursday 22 July at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle needs to come clean in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Proud Faith Dingle has been determined to keep her cancer fears a secret from her family. But when her great-granddaughter Sarah walks in and hears Faith and Brenda talking about coffins, and she spots some pills, Sarah asks her outright if her cancer has returned.
Backed into a corner, Faith, who is super close to Sarah, is forced to explain that she's had tests to find out if her pains and dizzy spells are the sign of something sinister. Despite Sarah's distress, Faith insists the teen keeps it to herself.
Later, however, the secret is put at risk when Chas spots Faith and Sarah, who's in a state, and wants answers.
Will Faith finally come clean and tell her daughter Chas, and the rest of her loved ones, that her cancer may have returned?
Bob Hope inadvertently hurts Heath's feelings when he pays little attention to the lad who's had a bad time at football.
Watching on, Cathy notes her brother's hurt while unaware Bob heaps praise on April – who wants to do something to help everyone who's upset about Leanna's death – for posting a video online about grief.
Elsewhere, it's crunch time for Ben as Aaron wants to know what he's hiding…
Watch this episode of Emmerdale on Thursday 22 July at 7.00pm on ITV.
