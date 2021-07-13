'Emmerdale' spoilers: will Faith Dingle finally tell the family about her cancer scare?

Faith has been keeping a huge secret from her family.

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle needs to come clean in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Proud Faith Dingle has been determined to keep her cancer fears a secret from her family. But when her great-granddaughter Sarah walks in and hears Faith and Brenda talking about coffins, and she spots some pills, Sarah asks her outright if her cancer has returned.

Backed into a corner, Faith, who is super close to Sarah, is forced to explain that she's had tests to find out if her pains and dizzy spells are the sign of something sinister. Despite Sarah's distress, Faith insists the teen keeps it to herself.

Later, however, the secret is put at risk when Chas spots Faith and Sarah, who's in a state, and wants answers.

Will Faith finally come clean and tell her daughter Chas, and the rest of her loved ones, that her cancer may have returned?

Sarah Sugden is crushed when her great-gran Faith Dingle tells her that her cancer might have returned. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle wants answers when she finds her mum Faith with Sarah who's in floods of tears. (Image credit: ITV)

Bob Hope inadvertently hurts Heath's feelings when he pays little attention to the lad who's had a bad time at football.

Heath's had a tough time at football but Bob inadvertently hurts his feelings by not giving him the time of day (Image credit: ITV)

Watching on, Cathy notes her brother's hurt while unaware Bob heaps praise on April – who wants to do something to help everyone who's upset about Leanna's death – for posting a video online about grief.

Cathy picks up on her brother Heath's upset. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben's been keeping secrets from his boyfriend Aaron Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, it's crunch time for Ben as Aaron wants to know what he's hiding…

(Image credit: ITV)

Watch this episode of Emmerdale on Thursday 22 July at 7.00pm on ITV.