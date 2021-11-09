'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will furious Charity Dingle dump Mack?

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle fumes when Mack plays stepdad to Noah in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

They've barely been together two minutes, officially that is, but are Charity and Mack headed for Splitsville already?

It certainly looks that way when Mack dishes out love advice to Charity's inexperienced son Noah after his girlfriend Chloe suggests they sleep together.

While Mack thinks his help will improve things between him and Noah, who isn't too keen on his mum's younger man, it backfires really badly and ends up putting Mack's entire relationship at risk!

Mack dishes out advice to Noah who's worried about sleeping with Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Having dished out advice and condoms to Noah, Mack realises he's made a major mistake when Charity later remarks that she doesn't want granddaughter Sarah and her son anywhere near Chloe whose dad is a dangerous gangster.

Unable to reverse what he's done, panicked Mack keeps quiet as Noah sneaks off to to meet Chloe. In the barn, the teen can't believe his luck when Chloe makes the first move…

In the barn, will Chloe and Noah sleep together? (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe wants to go all the way with inexperienced Noah. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Charity starts to wonder where Noah's got to. After covering for Noah, Mack's forced to admit what's happened… Charity is furious! Will she dump Mack?

Charity lays into Mack for overstepping the mark with her son Noah. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tracy and Nate's lads' night out saga continues and sees Tracy bring up the tricky topic of his affair with step mum Moira, which bought the Dingle marriage to its knees… Will Tracy and Nate's issue have a knock-on effect with Cain and Moira, too?

Elsewhere, Ben's pleased when Aaron encourages him as he tries to find a new job. But Ben fails to mention that he's trying for a position that is based miles away in Cornwall.

Ben is keeping secrets from Aaron about his job search. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena stews over her split with David, who's now loved up with Victoria. The nurse is encouraged by Nicola to show the shopkeeper what he's missing.

At the Woolpack, Al continues to throw his weight around hiring his son Ellis without consulting Chas, Paddy or Marlon, and liaising with a brewery rep about offering a new line of beers.

Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm this week with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursday. There is no Monday episode this week because of the World Cup qualifier between San Marino and England.