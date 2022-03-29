Emmerdale spoilers: Will love rat Nate Robinson sleep with Chloe?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 5 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson works his charms on Chloe in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nate Robinson's desperately missing Tracy and their daughter Frankie.
But when he cheated on his fiancee and the truth came out, he lost them both. Tracy's moved away with their daughter and Nate is lost without them.
Spending way too much time and money in the Woolie, the farmer ends up having a few with Chloe who's lots younger than Nate.
Is Nate about to make another women-related mistake to add to the long list of others he's already made? What will Chloe's mother-figure Kerry say if he takes advantage of her?
Up at Home Farm, Kim Tate is spitting feathers.
Having been told that Millie was going to come along to Thomas' christening, Kim has been told by the girl's other granny Hazel she won't be coming after all.
Kim's devastated and not entirely convinced Hazel is telling the truth about their granddaughter being ill.
Determined to have Millie there, Kim resolves to get Gabby to postpone the event… How's that going to go down with the feisty young mum?
Meanwhile, Gabby is still going all out to get everything sorted for her son's first big moment and asks her half-brother Arthur if he'll be Thomas' godfather.
Elsewhere, Manpreet's rattled when she finds out that Wendy has been called as a witness for the defence in Meena's trial. What's Meena planning to say and how is Wendy involved?
As the GP braces herself for interrogation in court, lawyer Ethan helps her prepare and tries to calm her nerves.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.