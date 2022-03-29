Emmerdale spoilers: Will love rat Nate Robinson sleep with Chloe?

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson works his charms on Chloe in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson's desperately missing Tracy and their daughter Frankie.

But when he cheated on his fiancee and the truth came out, he lost them both. Tracy's moved away with their daughter and Nate is lost without them.

Spending way too much time and money in the Woolie, the farmer ends up having a few with Chloe who's lots younger than Nate.

Nate turns on the charm in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe's out of her depth with Nate who's way older and way more experienced than her. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Nate about to make another women-related mistake to add to the long list of others he's already made? What will Chloe's mother-figure Kerry say if he takes advantage of her?

Up at Home Farm, Kim Tate is spitting feathers.

Having been told that Millie was going to come along to Thomas' christening, Kim has been told by the girl's other granny Hazel she won't be coming after all.

Kim's devastated and not entirely convinced Hazel is telling the truth about their granddaughter being ill.

Determined to have Millie there, Kim resolves to get Gabby to postpone the event… How's that going to go down with the feisty young mum?

Kim Tate wants Millie at Thomas' christening and she's not going to take no for an answer. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gabby is still going all out to get everything sorted for her son's first big moment and asks her half-brother Arthur if he'll be Thomas' godfather.

Elsewhere, Manpreet's rattled when she finds out that Wendy has been called as a witness for the defence in Meena's trial. What's Meena planning to say and how is Wendy involved?

As the GP braces herself for interrogation in court, lawyer Ethan helps her prepare and tries to calm her nerves.

Solicitor Ethan helps nervous Manpreet prepare to testify at her serial killer sister Meena's trial. (Image credit: ITV)

