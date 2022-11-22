Emmerdale spoilers: Will Matty Barton EXPOSE the truth about Cain and Kyle?

Matty Barton questions Cain about what really happened on the day of Al's fatal shooting on Emmerdale...

Matty Barton (played by Ash Palmisciano) is home alone at Butler's Farm now that his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), have both fled the village to Belfast on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But Matty is determined to get to the bottom of why Moira and Amy would suddenly pull a disappearing act with his younger brother, Kyle.



Is there a connection between their departure and the fact that Matty's stepdad, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is currently doing time in prison for the SHOCK shooting of Al Chapman?



On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Matty decides to visit Cain behind bars and question him further about the events of that fateful day when Cain threatened Al with a shotgun inside the barn at Butler's Farm...



Cain, who is protecting his son, Kyle, from being exposed as the REAL killer, tries to throw Matty off the scent.



But little does he know that Matty doesn't believe a word that Cain has said...



Is Matty about to EXPOSE the terrible truth about Kyle?

Vanessa says farewell to Rhona as she departs for a new life in Canada on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Everyone gathers at The Woolpack for a farewell party for Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick, who is taking a break from the ITV soap on maternity leave).



The village vet has decided to accept a new job in Canada.



But the question is, will Vanessa leave the village with... or without her girlfriend, Suzy Merton (Martine Edinborough)?

Bear has some words of wisdom for David on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is in an emotional space after his break-up with girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).



The village shopkeeper knows he only has himself to blame for what has happened.



David starts to break down in front of his new delivery driver, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).



Bear has some unexpected words of advice for David.



As Bear leaves, David suddenly has a light-bulb moment.



WHAT is David going to do?

Kim offers Gabby a job at Home Farm on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim Tate (Claire King) has plans to open a stud farm.



There's good news for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) when Kim offers a chance to work at Home Farm.

Doctor Cavanagh has some startling news for Bernice on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) decides to make an appointment to see Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) regarding her current emotional state.



Bernice writes a list of her symptoms and is worried after her daughter, Gabby, suggests she might have dementia...



However, Bernice is left reeling when Liam suggests it could be something else...



WHAT is wrong with Bernice?

