Emmerdale spoilers: Will Matty Barton EXPOSE the truth about Cain and Kyle?
Airs Wednesday 30 November 2022 at 7:00pm on ITV.
Matty Barton (played by Ash Palmisciano) is home alone at Butler's Farm now that his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), have both fled the village to Belfast on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But Matty is determined to get to the bottom of why Moira and Amy would suddenly pull a disappearing act with his younger brother, Kyle.
Is there a connection between their departure and the fact that Matty's stepdad, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is currently doing time in prison for the SHOCK shooting of Al Chapman?
On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Matty decides to visit Cain behind bars and question him further about the events of that fateful day when Cain threatened Al with a shotgun inside the barn at Butler's Farm...
Cain, who is protecting his son, Kyle, from being exposed as the REAL killer, tries to throw Matty off the scent.
But little does he know that Matty doesn't believe a word that Cain has said...
Is Matty about to EXPOSE the terrible truth about Kyle?
Everyone gathers at The Woolpack for a farewell party for Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick, who is taking a break from the ITV soap on maternity leave).
The village vet has decided to accept a new job in Canada.
But the question is, will Vanessa leave the village with... or without her girlfriend, Suzy Merton (Martine Edinborough)?
David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is in an emotional space after his break-up with girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).
The village shopkeeper knows he only has himself to blame for what has happened.
David starts to break down in front of his new delivery driver, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).
Bear has some unexpected words of advice for David.
As Bear leaves, David suddenly has a light-bulb moment.
WHAT is David going to do?
Kim Tate (Claire King) has plans to open a stud farm.
There's good news for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) when Kim offers a chance to work at Home Farm.
Elsewhere in the village, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) decides to make an appointment to see Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) regarding her current emotional state.
Bernice writes a list of her symptoms and is worried after her daughter, Gabby, suggests she might have dementia...
However, Bernice is left reeling when Liam suggests it could be something else...
WHAT is wrong with Bernice?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
