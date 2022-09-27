Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor to JILT Kim Tate?
Airs Friday 7th October 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale’s Will Taylor makes a drunken confession at his stag do in Friday’s episode (ITV, 7.00 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Kim Tate and Will Chapman’s wedding fast approaching it’s time to celebrate with their friends. But the couple’s stag and hen dos are where things begin to unravel.
While Lydia lays on a treat for her friend Kim, Will gets plastered and does something he might live to regret.
How will Harriet react when her ex, groom-to-be Will tells her he’s still in love with her and always will be?
Is Will about to call time on things with Kim at the eleventh hour? Or jilt her at the altar? Does he really love Harriet or is he just drunk and twitchy?
There’s trouble in love for Nate Robinson as well. His romance with Naomi has hit a roadblock as his ex, Tracy, has returned to the village with their daughter Frankie.
Nate and Tracy were once madly in love but when he cheated on her, their relationship fell apart and she moved away taking their daughter with her.
Nate was stunned when he saw her… as his feelings come flooding back, is Tracy feeling the same way?
Nicola is left absolutely fuming when she and Ethan have a run-in. Unable to hold back, she decides that she’s going to have the last word and files a serious complaint about village vicar Charles, who’s Ethan’s dad.
Will vengeful Nicola have put Charles’ religious career at risk? Will he still be able to perform Kim Tate’s wedding?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
