Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vinny Dingle forgive Liv Flaherty?

Could there be another chance for Vinny Dingle and his ex-girlfriend Liv on Emmerdale?

Vinny Dingle (played by Bradley Johnson) has been keeping his distance from his ex-girlfriend Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



Vinny is unsure he can forgive Liv after he discovered how she left his dad Paul Ashdale to die in the wedding barn explosion a few months ago. Can you ever forgive such a thing?



But Vinny remains unaware that his own mum Mandy (Lisa Riley) is secretly trying to make sure Liv stays away from Vinny... permanently!



After claiming that Vinny has blocked her number on his phone, Mandy takes great delight in telling Liv that Vinny is going out on a "date" with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).



Liv is gutted when she sees the pair together.But that doesn't stop her from approaching Vinny to see if he will give her another chance.



Can Vinny bring himself to forgive and forget? Or is it simply too much to ask?

And will Mandy's meddling pay-off and see Liv left heartbroken? Or might Vinny discover what is going on? Perhaps that might push him into Liv's arms?

Mandy has warned Liv to stay away from Vinny on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) break the news about Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) to son Carl (Charlie Munro Joyce).



The little boy is devastated.



Jimmy and Nicola are determined to do whatever it takes to make Carl feel loved and wanted.



But could this family crisis also bring Jimmy and Nicola closer again?



Jimmy is surprised when Nicola suggests he moves back into the family home...

Jimmy and Nicola know they must put on a united front for the sake of son Carl on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

It looks like Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was right about dodgy Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) after all.



Charity is still furious about the van load of smart watches that have gone missing.



Charity's son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is suspicious when he spots Mackenzie stashing a bag full of MYSTERY items.



Charity ain't gonna be happy when she finds out about this!

Mackenzie denied being involved in the disappearance of dodgy goods on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on Wednesday at 7:00pm on ITV