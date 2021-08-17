'Emmerdale' spoilers: will Wendy Posner tell Bob the truth about her ex Russ?

Wendy Posner introduces Bob to her ex-husband Russ in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy's like a cat on a hot tin roof what with her evil ex-husband Russ in town pressuring her for a huge sum of cash.

Her boyfriend Bob has noticed her cagey mood and is upset that she's been lying to him lately. But will Wendy explain after she's forced to introduce her boyfriend to her ex? Bob is all smiles as he meets Russ unaware that he's a really nasty piece of work.

With Wendy under pressure to give him inheritance money which his dead mum decided to give to Wendy's grandson Harry, will she tell Bob the truth about the mess she's in and get help?

Will Wendy tell Bob that her ex-husband Russ is a nasty piece of work? (Image credit: ITV)

After giving suspicious Noah the slip, Sarah sneaks off to meet Chloe, the sister of her heart donor.

Sarah's surprised when Chloe asks her to have her sister's bracelet, and at first is reluctant to accept the gift... but once she discovers the jewellery is covered in diamonds she unsurprisingly changes her mind and any worries suddenly vanish!

Sarah sneaks off to meet her heart donor's sister, Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah and Chloe appear to get on and Sarah is pleased to have made such a good connection with someone who knew her heart donor so well.

Sarah is chuffed when Chloe gives her her sister's bracelet. (Image credit: ITV)

But Noah has tailed Sarah and is upset that she lied to him about what she was doing. Later, when he confronts her, will Sarah tell Noah the truth?

Noah spots Sarah with Chloe and is angry that she lied to him about what she was up to. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, recovering alcoholic Laurel tries to help struggling Liv stay sober.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).