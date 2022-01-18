‘Holby City’ spoilers: Fletch decides to quit!

Fletch decides to resign in Holby City (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings) after a gruelling shift.

Elsewhere, Hanssen discovers Billie is pregnant and Nicky makes a desperate decision about baby Juliet.

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher is pushed to breaking point when teenage heart patient Harry Carabello’s vital operation is cancelled for a third time in Holby City this week.

Fletch has bonded with Harry (Last Train to Christmas star Harry Giubileo) and his father Anthony (EastEnders’ star Michael Greco) so when he learns that the young football fan’s surgery has been cancelled yet again the dedicated nurse vows to get him into theatre.

Pulling out all the stops Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) manages to organise both a theatre slot and a scrub team. But when a more urgent case takes priority and Harry’s operation is postponed once more, frustrated Fletch is livid! He takes his complaints to Director of Improvement Jac Naylor, but the former lovers end up having a ferocious row, leading Fletch to take drastic action…

Anthony puts his son's life in Fletch's hands. (Image credit: BBC)

Fletch calls Clinical Strategy Directorate Regina Marriott, who wants him to leave Holby to work at St James.

Regina arranges a surgery slot for Harry at the neighbouring hospital that afternoon! But it's a risky move as Harry is experiencing blackouts, so Fletch accompanies the teenager on the transfer between hospitals. However, Harry suffers a cardiac arrest on route while they’re caught in heavy traffic and it’s a race against time to get him back to Holby!

What follows is a life or death struggle to save Harry’s life which leaves Fletch exhausted and broken. Afterwards furious Fletch bangs on Henrik Hanssen’s office door, determined to hand in his notice!

With the hospital head nowhere to be seen Jac (Rosie Marcel) steps in and attempts to convince defeated Fletch to stay on at Holby.

But with Fletch desperate to leave the failing hospital for good, is Jac fighting a losing battle?

Jac Naylor opens up to Fletch - but is it enough? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Holby City' this week…

Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) heartbreakingly hands baby Juliet over to Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) in a moment of desperation.



After a day struggling with the demands of motherhood and medicine, Nicky reaches breaking point. She opens up to Amelia, who agrees to take in Juliet - but what will Amelia’s husband Eli say?

Desperate Nicky needs help with Juliet. (Image credit: BBC)

Russ Faber’s teen daughter Billie (Delainey Hayles) expertly wraps Hanssen (Guy Henry) around her little finger when he discovers she’s pregnant. She begs him not to say anything, but can Hanssen keep such a momentous secret from the man he’s falling for?

Billie tries to delay telling Russ the truth about her baby. (Image credit: BBC)

And the only thing louder than Sacha Levy’s new lab coat is research partner Dom Copeland's music!

The pair have an almighty falling out over their different working styles and decide to call it quits as research partners…

Have Dom and Sacha reached the end of the line? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on BBC1, Tuesday, Jan. 25 2022 at 7.50pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.