'Holby City' spoilers: Jac Naylor faces a RACE against time!

It seems Jac wants to plough ahead with the trial, whatever the cost.

With the hospital reeling after Cameron’s dramatic escape, the search begins for a new candidate for Eli Ebrahimi’s stent trial in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings). But with a desperate Jac Naylor counting on the stent to help cure her own brain tumour, and time running out, it seems she may consider putting a patient at risk.

Eli has always been adamant the stent must be tried in heart patients first to assess any potential risks to neuro patients. So there are doubts over whether dementia sufferer Carole Copeland can continue on the trial, when she suffers a stroke.

Jac, however, is keen to push ahead with Carole, as bad news forces her to confide in Max that the success of this trial could save her own life.

Will Jac tell Carole the real reason why the trial needs to be a success? (Image credit: BBC)

As Carole's condition worsens, will Jac come clean to her and son Dom about her personal investment in the procedure?

Meanwhile, vulnerable teen Evie is getting a really bad feeling about Jeni's late-night parties, when young friend Aleysa turns up at Holby with a serious cut on her arm.

Another one of Jeni's 'girls', Aleysa is in a similar position to Evie, as Jeni orders her to keep quiet about what happened to her in order to protect the wealthy men who use the parties to groom young girls.

But when Aleysa is forced to hand herself into police and take the heat for Jeni, Evie is left in no doubt about how low Jeni will go to save her own skin…

Evie sees a side of Jeni she REALLY doesn't like! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Chloe and Hanssen turn detective over Cameron’s whereabouts. Although CCTV seems to show Cam has left the building, the pair have a suspicion that he’s still around.

Can smart CEO Henrik Hanssen uncover where Cameron is hiding? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, in the basement, Cameron is building something dangerous for the hospital above…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.