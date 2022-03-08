Holby City spoilers: Jac Naylor ambushed by FOUR former Holby favourites!

Jac Naylor is close to death. But hope springs eternal. Can a mystery visitor save her?

Jac Naylor is caught between life and death as four former Holby favourites visit her in Holby City (airs Tuesday, March 15 2022 at 7.50 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Madge Britton’s tragic home life is laid bare. And Donna Jackson makes a memorable return!

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Jac Naylor torn between life and death

Jac Naylor is visited by three ghosts of Holby past in this week’s episode of the medical drama, which ends later this month. (Sob!)

Essie pops into Jac's subconscious to get the gossip on Sacha! (Image credit: BBC)

Jac has given up all hope of finding a neurosurgeon to perform the risky surgery that could remove her killer brain tumour. Now a patient at Holby, she falls into a deep sleep and dreams she’s being treated by nurse Essie Di Lucca (Kaye Wragg), who passed away from cancer in 2020. The dream then takes a disturbing turn when doctor Arthur Digby (Rob Ostlere), who died of cancer in 2016, shows up!

The way he was. Arthur Digby makes a dreamy return to Holby. (Image credit: BBC)

Essie and Arthur both confront Jac about her impending death, when Jac’s half-sister, doctor Jasmine Burrows (Lucinda Dryzek), bursts in. Jasmine, who died in 2017 from a stab wound, is armed with a bottle of booze for Jac’s wake!

Jasmine returns, leaving Jac with questions about life after death. (Image credit: BBC)

Jac (Rosie Marcel) is relieved to wake up in her hospital room. Yet is irritated that Fletch (Aside: It turns out he’s a snorer!) is keeping a bedside vigil. Her ex-lover, however, refuses to leave, as he’s waiting for someone special to turn up… and moments later an important face from Jac’s past walks in!

Jac is stunned! Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) has called the former Holby medic and asked if they can save her life. The visitor immediately gets to work studying Jac’s notes, hoping to figure out a way to operate without killing her.

Fletch has a plan - but is it going to work? (Image credit: BBC)

On edge, Jac needs a distraction while she waits for a decision. So she embarks on one last mission!

She orders nurse Kylie Maddon (Amy Murphy) to drive to disgraced Madge Britton’s house to uncover the truth about her friend’s domestic abuse situation…

Madge (Clare Burt) is touched when Kylie and Jac reach out to her. Jac comes up with a plan to help her friend, but can she pull it off?

Jac throws Madge a life line. Will she take it?

When Jac returns to Holby later that night her surprise visitor reveals they’ve reached a decision.

Will they operate?

And will Jac agree, as she gets closer to accepting her death?

Do or die? It's decision time for Jac. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Holby City this week…

Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) is overjoyed by the return of a blast from the past. But his happiness rapidly turns to despair when he discovers what the visitor has planned for Jac.

Sacha later comes into conflict with those closest to him for giving Jac what he believes to be false hope. He alone feels that Jac needs to accept her fate and say her goodbyes while she still can. Will she agree with him?

Sacha has grave concerns about Jac's future. (Image credit: BBC)

The competitive spirit between Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) and Jeong-Soo Han (Chan Woo Lim) for the Junior Doctor Award escalates. But Jeong is at a distinct disadvantage — his arm is in a sling after a skateboarding mishap!

Later, Jeong is alarmed when Reverend Lexy Morrell (Jenny Howe) goes missing before an important procedure. He finds her in the hospital chapel, where she collapses into unconsciousness.

Jeong turns to Donna in Lexy's hour of need. (Image credit: BBC)

Powerless to help Lexy with only one working arm, Jeong frantically searches for help and he bumps into Donna Jackson. The former Holby nurse springs into action and employs a classic TV life-saving technique. You know the one - it involves a pen!

Can Donna (Jaye Jacobs) save Lexy? And what exactly has brought her back to Holby?

Jeong and Donna battle to stop Lexy from meeting her maker. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) receives a package in the post from love-interest Russ Faber (Simon Slater). He’s hesitant about opening it, given how Russ abruptly left Holby last week, but Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) encourages him to overcome his fears. What’s in the box?

What's in the box Henrik? Perhaps something nice from Goop? (Image credit: BBC)

Max McGerry (Jo Martin) is roped into Fletch’s grand plan to save Jac. She’s dead set against it, as the visitor-who-cannot-be-named has slighted her in the past. Can she be persuaded to change her mind?

Suspicious Max needs convincing. (Image credit: BBC)

Both Hanssen and Dom Copeland (David Ames) find themselves in a position to give some former colleagues their old jobs at the hospital, what will they decide?

After their mission of mercy involving Madge, Kylie is shocked and touched when Jac gifts her something precious — and expensive!

And finally, Nicky McKendrick has a request to ask Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) that leaves him in tears…

Nervous Nicky has something to ask Eli. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday, March 15 2022 at 7.50 pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.