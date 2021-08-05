'Holby City' spoilers: Jac Naylor CLASHES with Hanssen!

Jac Naylor locks horns with Hanssen over her trial - will he support her?

Having recently been revealed as the new director of improvement, formidable surgeon Jac Naylor is keen to show everyone at the hospital who’s in charge in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm — see our TV Guide for listings) when she shuts down AAU!

Jac (Rosie Marcel) is set on modernising Holby and is relying on being able to direct funds from AAU towards her pioneering neuro trial that she's working on with new CT surgeon Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami).

However, the move leads to a clash with CEO Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry), who retaliates by redirecting patients to Darwin! However, when prospective trial patient Carole is admitted needing urgent surgery, Jac suddenly allows the team to operate on AAU to save her.

Wise Hanssen is immediately suspicious and wonders why Jac’s so hellbent on making the trial a success. When he uncovers the real reason Jac’s back at Holby, will he help her get funding she needs?

Will Hanssen support Jac once he knows why she's REALLY back at Holby? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, innocent Evie Fletcher (Phoebe French) confides in director of funding (and 'surrogate' mum!) Jeni Sinclaire (Debra Stephenson) that she’s tired of going to late-night ‘parties’ with Rich and wants to do other things. Jeni, however, can’t let Evie jeopardise her seedy money-making sideline and sees a way to keep Evie onside when some incriminating photos come to light.

Evie's worried when unsavoury photos come to light. (Image credit: BBC)

Evie desperately doesn’t want the photos falling into the wrong hands so, against her better judgement, agrees to go to more late-night parties AND there’s a caveat this time: she has to take her underage friend Mia with her…

Kylie is far from smiley when her nemesis Mel turns up at Holby. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kylie Maddon (Amy Murphy) gets a blast from the past when old frenemy Mel turns up at Holby. With Kylie already feeling upset that the team have forgotten her birthday, her day gets worse when she learns Mel has not only got a job at Holby, but that she’s also Louis’s girlfriend!

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.