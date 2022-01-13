‘Holby City’ spoilers: Nicky McKendrick collapses!

Will Nicky McKendrick’s struggles to juggle motherhood and work prove fatal this week in Holby City? (Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Recently returned from maternity leave Nicky (Belinda Owusu) becomes uncontrollably stressed out when she discovers someone close to her has been given a devastating diagnosis!

Sworn to secrecy, the normally cheerful Nicky finds it hard to contain her emotions while on shift. Privately, Nicky is also struggling to bond with baby daughter Juliet - fathered by serial killer Cameron Dunn.

Unaware of the stresses the surgeon is under, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) is shocked when her bedside manner is less than reassuring while briefing teenage patient Harry (Last Train to Christmas star Harry Guibileo). Fletch is left to pick up the pieces and reassure Harry and his worried father Anthony (played by Michael Greco who starred as Beppe Di Marco in EastEnders in the 1990s) that while the surgery is tricky it’s vital…

Later that day, there’s far worse to worry about when Sacha discovers Nicky, who has heart problems, collapsed in a lift. Is Nicky having another heart attack?

And, if she survives, will it eventually become clear what she’s hiding?

Jac Naylor sets her mind on a radical plan of action in 'Holby City'. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) recovers from last week's events and is more determined than ever to find solutions to the dual problems of the hospital’s performance and her health.

When she makes a radical suggestion to Eli (Davood Ghadami) and Max (Jo Martin) her colleagues are left reeling - but will they go along with Jac’s plans?

Also in 'Holby City' this week…

Sacha and Dom are closer than ever after giving Carole a sparkling send off last week in 'Holby City'. (Image credit: BBC)

The heating is broken on AAU. At first it’s freezing on the wards, then later it becomes too hot to handle!

But that’s not what’s causing Hanssen (Guy Henry) to get hot under the collar. He grows closer to Russ (Simon Slater) over a lunch mixup… Will his heart melt when Russ makes a confession?

Meanwhile, Fletch seriously considers applying for the position at St James.

And Sacha (Bob Barrett) and Dom (David Ames) are in top double-act form as they try to come up with a groundbreaking research project.



This episode of Holby City airs on BBC1, Tuesday 18 January 2022 at 7.50pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.