'Holby City' spoilers: Oliver Valentine is BACK!

Oliver Valentine is back at Holby - but can he pick up where he left off?

Well, who saw that one coming? After more than three years away from Holby City, fan favourite Oliver Valentine is back!

As Henrik Hanssen's old friend Russ turned up at Holby to try and persuade Hanssen to mentor a 'promising young doctor with limitations', we were all left wondering who the mystery medic would be. Then, right at the end of the episode, his identity was finally revealed... it was Oliver!

Still recovering from being shot in the head by Hanssen’s son Fredrik, in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings), Oliver - actor James Anderson reprising the role - is desperate to prove to Hanssen that he deserves a chance to return to work at the hospital that has had such an impact on his life.

Can Oliver prove himself to Hanssen? (Image credit: BBC)

Everything is going well until a run-in with a vandal on AAU sees Oliver’s emotional cracks start to emerge. Can he prove he still has what it takes to be the first-class doctor he always was?

Meanwhile, following paralysed Lucky’s (Vineeta Rishi) request to help her die, Max has enlisted the help of kind-hearted nurse Kylie (Amy Murphy) to lift Lucky’s spirits. However, having a colleague feed and bathe her, Lucky feels humiliated and seems resolute in her decision to end her life.

To bring some joy to Lucky’s life, Kylie takes her outside in a wheelchair for a change of scenery. Kylie tries to soften the mood by taking some photos on an instant camera of her and Lucky out on their walk.

Kylie takes Lucky outside - but will it be enough to lift her mood? (Image credit: BBC)

However, when Max later presents Lucky with a collage Kylie has made of all the pictures, she’s horrified by the sight of herself in a wheelchair and rejects the gift! Lucky then tells Max she’s going to do ANYTHING to fulfil her wish to end her life…

Also, Josh is pushing himself in all areas of his life - as a doctor on Darwin, as a father to premature twins in the NICU, and as a training partner to Eli. Ange is impressed at how her boyfriend can keep all these plates spinning at once.

Is Josh pushing himself too hard? (Image credit: BBC)

However, behind the scenes, it’s clear Josh is not eating, not sleeping and is popping caffeine pills to stay alert. Josh’s mother Elaine is worried about her son and suspects a serious issue from his past may be returning…

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.