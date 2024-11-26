Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding shocks Peri with new wedding day plans!

Abe Fielding shocks Peri with his new wedding plans in Hollyoaks.

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) stuns Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) when he tells her he thinks they should get married as soon as possible in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Abe, who has secretly been keeping his other ‘girlfriend’ Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) hidden in a bunker for the past year, tells Peri that he can’t wait to tie the knot with her.

He suggests they get married at Christmas!

Meanwhile, a captive Cleo is still under the impression that Abe wants to marry HER and is only stringing Peri along as part of an elaborate decoy to throw people off the scent of her existence.

Abe took baby Clara to meet Cleo in yesterday's episode. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, friends and family rally around to support Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) when she embarks on a course of chemotherapy.

In emotional scenes Mercedes tells Grace she wouldn’t be able to face the treatment without her.

A choked up Grace struggles to holds back the tears.

Grace Black has pulled out all the stops to help Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) arrives at the hospital to take over from Grace and to help support Mercy through her treatment.

When Freddie and Mercedes are left alone Freddie opens up and tells her just how touched he was by the early Christmas present she bought him.

How will Mercy respond?

Mercedes seems to have feelings for Freddie Roscoe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is still reeling from the shocking confession that her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) dropped in yesterday’s episode.

Is there someone she will be able to confide in?

And could that someone be Robbie’s own brother, Freddie who Vicky has a history with?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.