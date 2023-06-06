Hollyoaks spoilers: BAD MISTAKE! Will Grace Black be forced to call off the bank robbery?
Airs Wednesday 14 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is filled with panic when things go awry in the run up to the planned bank robbery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Zara Morgan (Kellly Condron) has told her accomplices Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Grace that Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has agreed to be their getaway driver.
However the two women have their doubts about his motivation!
When Damon turns up at The Loft, Grace and Cindy interrogate the newest recruit to find out his real reason for agreeing to help.
Damon claims he wants a new life and the money he can make from the heist can ensure that, but when Grace puts a gun in front of him will he still want to be a part of the scheme or will he waver?
Agreeing they need him on board Grace tasks Damon with getting a vehicle, and later leaves the teddybear with the gun hidden inside it for Cindy to put away.
However, in a rush, a distracted Cindy leaves the bear on a book shelf.
When Grace hears that their little kids, Curtis and Hilton are playing with a teddy bear, the panicked mum rushes home before a terrible accident unfolds!
Realising they’re in way over their heads and Cindy can't be relied on, Grace calls off the robbery.
However, Cindy is determined to go ahead with it, even if she has to do it alone!
Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry), is back at home following her stay in hospital where she underwent surgery.
Plus Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has his maths exam but a message from Shing Lin (Izzie Yip), gets his head spinning.
At home he worries he’s messed up his test but Shing Lin has an idea to take his mind off it.
However Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson), returns home early and the teenagers are rumbled!
Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) comes up with a way to get Darren out the house so that Charlie and Shing Lin can pick up where they left off.
But when things don’t go to plan Charlie’s paranoia kicks in, and he tells Shing Lin she needs to leave!
Is that the end of the teenage tryst?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com