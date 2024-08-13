Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne is reeling from BOMBSHELL revelation!

Darren Osborne is left shell shocked when daughter Frankie reveals all in Hollyoaks.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is in bits following the bombshell revelation from his daughter Frankie in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In the previous episode Frankie (Isabelle Smith) finally plucked up the courage to tell her dad that her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) had been sexually abusing her for years.

Frankie Osborne revealed that her twin brother JJ had been sexually abusing her for years. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren is aghast at the shocking news but tells Frankie that he believes her and promises to try and help.

However, Frankie tells him she doesn't want him to tell anyone else and to keep it to himself.

Darren is later put in a difficult situation when JJ wants to go to a party and asks Darren if he can give him a lift.

The torn dad agrees thinking that anything that keeps JJ away from Frankie is a good idea right now.

JJ Osborne with his father Darren. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

However, tensions are sky high in the car. When talented footballer JJ starts boasting about his footie career, it’s all too much for Darren.

Is he about to confront his son about the horrific accusations Frankie has made against him?

And is it only a matter of time before Frankie and JJ’s mum, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) learns the shocking truth about her darling golden boy JJ?

Is the twins mother, Suzanne, about to learn the terrible truth? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, over at The Dog, thinks take an awkward turn when Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) hits the bottle again. Diane has recently started drinking heavily amid all the stress she is feeling about her child, Ro (Ava Webster) wanting to transition to become a boy.

Diane has been drinking way too much recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane is knocking back the drinks with Suzanne but her husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who has become increasingly worried about his wife’s boozing, steps in and tells her she needs to lay off the wine

A concerned Tony confronts Diane over her drinking. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

An annoyed Diane accuses Tony of overreacting but the accusations are soon flying and an argument breaks out with Suzanne and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) also caught in the crossfire.

As a bitter row spills out into the road, Tony and Diane’s children watch on in horror and are immediately worried that their parents’ marriage is in serious trouble.

Can Diane stop her excessive drinking? Or are things about to get a whole lot worse in the Hutchinson household?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4