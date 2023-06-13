Hollyoaks spoilers: DAYLIGHT ROBBERY! Cindy Cunningham puts final touches to the heist!

Cindy Cunningham is on a mission in Hollyoaks.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is forging ahead with her plan to hold up a bank van in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy, who has been desperate for cash ever since the destruction of her uninsured business, has been plotting the robbery for weeks.

Tonight, in preparation for the heist she drags her accomplices, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) out with her to steal some traffic cones so that they have them ready for the job!

Little does she realise, Damon and Zara are planning to foil the heist, convinced that Cindy is going to land herself in a whole heap of trouble.

Zara (right) and Damon are actually planning to sabotage the heist that Cindy is planning. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after their bust-up earlier in the week, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) extends an olive branch to his friend and business partner, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However, Felix wants to know why Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) turned up to the garage with Warren.

Warren tries to break the obvious tension, but a wound-up Felix is not in the mood to listen and it’s clear he’s gunning for another fight.

Things have got bad between friends and business partners Felix Westwood and Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Felix opens up to his girlfriend (Mercedes McQueen) and admits he’s in huge emotional pain knowing that his son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) is moving to America.

Mercedes is concerned and asks him if there’s anything else bothering him.

However, just as Felix is about to reveal more, he and Mercedes are interrupted by a call.

Later, things between Felix and Warren escalate when Felix gets home and is shocked by what he finds!

Felix is devastated that his son, DeMarcus (above) is moving abroad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, scheming Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is determined to befriend Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and get an invite to the clay pigeon shoot that Rafe has asked Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to join him on.

When Ethan swoops in and helps Rafe with a flat tyre, it seems he’s got his invite!

Romeo Nightingale is planning his little sister Juliet's funeral but is struggling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is determined to follow through with his little sister, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) wishes and organise her funeral just how she planned it.

Romeo reaches out to his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) for help.

However Donna-Marie tells him she’s not strong enough and too broken to be of any use right now.

Struggling to manage things all by himself, Romeo takes up his girlfriend, Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) offer to help him out.

Can they both do Juliet proud and honour her dying wishes?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4