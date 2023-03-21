Hollyoaks spoilers: DESPERATE TIMES! Mercedes McQueen left HOMELESS?

Mercedes McQueen needs to think fast in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is panicking when she thinks the family could be about to lose their home in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday's episode, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) broke the news that the property was being sold by its owners.

Tonight Mercedes has a brainwave and comes up with an illegal plan to rustle up some much-needed cash.

What does her scheme involve?

Tony Hutchinson wants to plan a special night with Diane in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is on a mission to take back control of his life.

In order to get things back on track with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), he plans a romantic night together.

But first he needs to get their baby daughter, Eva, to sleep through in her own room.

Tony decides he ‘s going to entrust his son Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with the task of keeping Eva awake during the day so she will hopefully sleep through the night.

Beau is tasked with looking after baby Eva in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, a suspicious Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) questions his fiancé James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) about his early morning disappearance.

The solicitor confesses that he had a very TEMPTING financial offer from inmate Eric.

Will James listen to his fiancé, Ste, and stay away from any trouble?

Donna-Marie wants to make things special for her daughter Juliet (right) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in the village, the McQueens receive the news they needed and it’s full steam ahead for Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and the princess party she’s throwing for her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Will Juliet appreciate her mum's efforts?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4