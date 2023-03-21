Hollyoaks spoilers: DESPERATE TIMES! Mercedes McQueen left HOMELESS?
Airs Friday 31 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is panicking when she thinks the family could be about to lose their home in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday's episode, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) broke the news that the property was being sold by its owners.
Tonight Mercedes has a brainwave and comes up with an illegal plan to rustle up some much-needed cash.
What does her scheme involve?
Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is on a mission to take back control of his life.
In order to get things back on track with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), he plans a romantic night together.
But first he needs to get their baby daughter, Eva, to sleep through in her own room.
Tony decides he ‘s going to entrust his son Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with the task of keeping Eva awake during the day so she will hopefully sleep through the night.
Meanwhile, a suspicious Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) questions his fiancé James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) about his early morning disappearance.
The solicitor confesses that he had a very TEMPTING financial offer from inmate Eric.
Will James listen to his fiancé, Ste, and stay away from any trouble?
Elsewhere in the village, the McQueens receive the news they needed and it’s full steam ahead for Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and the princess party she’s throwing for her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).
Will Juliet appreciate her mum's efforts?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.