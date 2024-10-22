Hollyoaks spoilers: Dying JJ Osborne takes a turn for the worse!

JJ Osborne who has leukemia is in a critical condition in Hollyoaks.

JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) is in a critical condition when his health takes a turn for the worse and it seems he hasn’t got long left to live in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, his worried father, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and grandfather, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) arrive at the hospital to see whether Darren is a match for JJ’s bone marrow.

JJ has leukemia and needs an urgent transplant.

However, they get a shock when JJ is nowhere to be found and has vanished from the hospital.

Unbeknownst to his family JJ has run away and is attempting to hide out in the village.

He leaves a note for his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) in Price Slice where she works.

Will it be an apology for the years of sexual abuse he put her through?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has cancer herself, spots JJ and is worried for him, knowing he should be back in hospital.

As Mercy tries to talk to him, JJ suddenly collapses prompting his step-mum, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) to urgently call an ambulance.

With JJ back at hospital, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tells Darren that his son has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is in a critical condition.

Is JJ going to survive?

Nancy interrupts Frankie who is with her friend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to tell her about JJ not responding to treatment and that Darren is a potential match for his bone marrow.

Frankie realises that if Darren is not a match they might look to her to be JJ’s donor!

Vicky tries to reassure her telling her she wouldn’t have to do it.

Outside the hospital Darren is upset and when Frankie arrives he tries to tell her he hasn’t taken JJ’s side but can’t abandon him.

He begs Frankie to try and understand his situation.

Elsewhere, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is in very hot water with his fiancée Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) after she found out he staged a burglary at their home in order to try and claim on the insurance.

However the bungled attempt went very wrong when Donny’s own daughter, Vicky, was caught in the crossfire and injured.

Are Donny’s antics the last straw for Misbah and will she call their wedding off?

Meanwhile, Mercedes needs a huge favour from Grace Black (Tamara Wall) as she piles more pressure on her to get the medication she needs for her cancer.

Will Grace risk losing everything to help her friend by getting the drugs on the black market?

