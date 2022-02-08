‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ethan Williams makes a DANGEROUS slip-up

Killer Ethan Williams (Matthew James- Bailey) makes a TERRIBLE error when he is indiscrete in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan, who killed his gangster girlfriend, Maya (Ky Discala) when they got into a dangerous tussle with a gun, overhears a conversation between Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Ste and Sienna were caught up in the crime and were forced to bury Maya’s body to protect themselves from Ethan. Tonight their worries escalate now a detective is on the hunt for missing Maya.

Ethan also has alarm bells ringing and is immediately suspicious when he hears Ste and Sienna locked in a hushed conversation.

He demands to know what’s going on.

Ste Hay is beginning to crack under the pressure of the killer secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste decides he wants out of the whole cover up. He plans to go to the police and tell them exactly what happened. However, Ethan quickly jumps in.

Ethan opens up and tells Ste the truth about organised-crime boss Maya and just what kind of world she was wrapped up in.

However, it seems like Ethan has just made a terrible mistake because he has no idea his policeman nephew, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) is listening in to every word that’s been said.

Is Sam going to work out that Ethan has something to do with Maya's sudden disappearance?

Policeman Sam Chen-Williams overhears Ethan talking about Maya. Will he work out he's involved in her disappearance? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sam overhears Ste, Sienna and Ethan discussing Maya. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sam’s mum, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) takes it upon herself to mend fences between her husband Dave (Dominic Power) and his estranged daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

Dave decides to invite Maxine to the family’s games night.

However, his other offspring are far from pleased to have Maxine crash their plans.

Ollie Morgan and Becky Quentin seem closer than ever much to Cindy's concern. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) doesn’t want trouble-maker Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) to be a part of her family.

She’s even more worried following Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and Becky's recent announcement.

Cindy decides to give Ollie an ultimatum and tells him he must decide - it’s his family or his girlfriend, he can’t have both!

Later on, Becky, who is a strong advocate of alternative medicine, tells Ollie that she’s found some medication that will give Ollie’s father, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), a full recovery.

Will Ollie trust Becky and potentially risk harming his dad who has Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia?

Will Yazz Maalik be won over by Tom's romantic gesture? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, after some words of wisdom from Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) decides to surprise his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), with some tickets to Paris.

However, he still has a lot of making up to do.

Yazz and Tom are on the rocks and Tom recently kissed Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare).

Despite the romantic gesture, Yazz tells a sad Tom that she still doesn’t know if she can ever forgive him for what he did.

Will they be packing their bags for Paris or not?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm