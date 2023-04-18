Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen in Eurovision Song Contest shocker!

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) needs to make money and she thinks she’s found the perfect opportunity in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the Eurovision Song Contest coming to nearby Liverpool, Goldie decides to cash in on the event and rent out Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) room to a guy called Swedish Sven!

That way she can bring in some much-needed cash to help pay the McQueens bills and keep a roof over their heads.

However, it looks like something could have been lost in translation when it comes to the arrangement with Sven!

Mercedes McQueen comes up with a solution in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Goldie is horrified when she realises the rate she had advertised the room at was for the whole week and not per night.

Just as she starts to think all is lost, Mercedes has a trick up her sleeve which could help the McQueens escape their money issues.

Elsewhere, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) overhears Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) confronting Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) on why she was seen getting out of drug-dealer Harold’s car.

Rayne Royce overhears gossip that she's quick to spread in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rayne, who’s desperate to patch things up with her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) rushes to tell Romeo what she thought she heard.

Romeo feels totally cut up to learn what his mum, Donna-Marie, has been up to and he believes it’s all his fault that she has relapsed.

Romeo opens up to Rayne and tells he’s full of regret for distancing himself from his family recently and he needs to make things better.

He decides to gather together his family, including little sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and his dad, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Romeo Nightingale blames himself for his mum's relapse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The family agree that they all need to communicate better and his parents and sister promise to start working together to support one another.

However, it looks like another shock revelation is about to come crashing their way!

Misbah Maalik pictured with her son Imran. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the Maalik's, mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has thrown herself into helping her son, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

Misbah speaks to Imran’s close friend, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) at the Love Boat and later tells her husband Zain (Jonas Khan) and daughter Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) that she's really worried about Imran.

DeMarcus (above) felt like a spare part on a day out with dad Felix and Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Mercedes wants to make things up to teenager DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) after he was left feeling like a gooseberry on a recent outing with Mercedes and her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Mercedes manages to get her hands on two Gaming Station Convention tickets for DeMarcus and his dad Felix.

Will the teen be won over with her generous gift?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4