Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Maxine Minniver uncovers evidence against Eric!

Maxine Minniver makes some shocking discoveries about Eric Foster in Hollyoaks.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) continues with her sleuthing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine has been determined to prove that Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is not the nice and unassuming guy he would have everyone believe.

Maxine is certain he has been covering up a whole load of criminal behaviour including the death of his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) who is a good friend of Maxine’s.

Maxine has already managed to get her hands on Eric’s laptop but has been unable to guess his password and therefore unable to hack it.

Tonight it looks as if her luck could be about to change.

She discovers that Eric has made an expensive order and it’s arriving today!

Maxine is determined to catch Eric out in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on she intercepts the package. However, Eric manages to get it back before she is able to find out what it was.

But he slips up by leaving behind a letter which could help Maxine get the evidence she needs!

Misbah Maalik is incredibly worried about her son, Imran (left) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there are serious fears for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), following his collapse in yesterday’s episode.

Imran, who has an eating disorder, was rushed to hospital after falling into a critical condition.

Tonight, Imran remains unconscious and his family fear that he may never wake up.

His doctor mother, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) is frantically trying to save him however she is soon confronted by her colleague, Dr Lewis.

Doctor Lewis has discovered that Misbah tampered with Imran’s medical records in order to fast-track him to the eating disorder clinic.

Now Misbah is at risk of losing her job!

Charlie wants revenge on Mason Chen-Williams (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s the first day of school at Hollyoaks High for newcomer Shing Lin (Izzie Yip).

Pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is planning to take her cousin, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) down!

As punishment for their recent actions, teacher Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) tells students Charlie and Leah they must film a video showing students how to respect one another.

However, the two of them decide to film Mason having a meltdown instead!

There is soon a fight brewing at Hollyoaks High which is going to have disturbing consequences!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4