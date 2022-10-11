Hollyoaks spoilers: HEARTACHE! Ethan Williams in turmoil as killer secret revealed!
Airs Tuesday 18 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There’s agony and heartache for Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ethan’s killer secret threatens to divide his entire family.
The truth has emerged that Ethan was responsible for murdering his fiancée, Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala).
His brother, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) was horrified as facts came to light surrounding the night of Maya’s death.
Meanwhile, Dave’s son, Sam (Matthew McGivern), who works as a policeman, has been put in an impossible situation.
Tonight the family is at loggerheads over what should happen next.
One of them is adamant that Ethan should hand himself in and confess to Maya’s murder, while others disagree.
With emotions running high there are heart-breaking consequences for Ethan when Sam comes to a decision about Ethan’s future.
Meanwhile, a surprising decision from Sienna convinces Ethan that there’s a romantic connection between them.
Is there a chance for love to blossom between partners in crime Ethan and Sienna, who helped Ethan dispose of Maya’s body.
Meanwhile, when tensions rise at Hollyoaks High, head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gives Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) time off.
Eric slopes off to help his brother, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) at The Dog.
However things quickly turn sour when Eric’s involvement with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) leads Tony to make a DRASTIC decision about Eric.
Furious at what Tony has done, a riled up Eric is hungry for revenge!
What will the volatile misogynist do next?
Meanwhile, there’s a heart-warming moment for Sally as her students come up with a creative way to show their support for her.
Sally was left distressed in yesterday’s episode when transphobic flyers aimed at her were distributed throughout the school.
Over at the Maalik’s, mum Misbah (Harvey Virdi) gets some shocking news when her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) reveals that he plans to move out of the family home.
Imran has been struggling with an eating disorder and doctor Misbah is doing everything within her power to help him through it.
However, tonight she’s worried that she’s losing control and turns to help from Imran’s good mate, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).
Misbah asks Juliet to monitor Imran’s every move but will Juliet agree to keep a close eye on him?
Plus, Prince McQueen is excited when he has an important question for Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) regarding his upcoming wedding.
However his excitement fades when a round of ‘Truth or Dare’ on the podcast he presents with Romeo, brings Romeo’s honest thoughts about Prince’s fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) to the surface.
When questioned about Olivia it becomes very obvious that Romeo is NOT a fan of the bride-to-be!
Oh dear, will Prince be forced to do a bit of a U-turn?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
