Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartbreak at Juliet Nightingale’s funeral

It's Juliiet's funeral and her mum Donna-Marie is overwhelmed with emotion.

It’s the day of Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) funeral and emotions are running very high in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the funeral about to start, one very important guest, Juliet’s brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), is nowhere to be seen.

Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) are preparing to leave but can’t seem to track Romeo down.

Why has Romeo failed to show up for his sister, Juliet's funeral? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the church, they can't wait any longer for Romeo and have to accept that he’s not coming.

What’s happened to him?

Meanwhile, bagpipes start to play as the funeral gets underway and Peri is upset fearing that this isn’t what Juliet would have wanted.

Elsewhere, Romeo and his girlfriend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) race to try and get to the church in time to make the eulogy.

Donna-Marie Quinn says a final farewell to her beloved daughter, Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Peri takes to the stand to begin the eulogy by herself, she’s relieved to suddenly hear the church door open.

Is it Romeo at last? Or is it another guest making a last-minute arrival?

Afterwards, Peri reveals that Juliet made video messages for her loved ones before she passed away.

Later on at The Dog, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) questions her friend Rayne about why she and Romeo missed Juliet’s funeral.

What will Rayne’s explanation be?

Peri Lomax and Donna Marie are struggling at Juliet's funeral. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With the funeral now over, loved ones share one last moment with Juliet as they watch the personal video messages she left for everyone offering words of advice and encouragement.

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) admits to her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that she’s been helping Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) search for firefighter jobs.

Leela is impressed by Joel’s passion to become a firefighter and offers to give him her support, however, in return she asks him to keep their relationship a secret from Peri for a little while longer.

However too late!

All secrecy flies out of the window when later on Peri spots her mum and Joel kissing!

Peri Lomax spots her mum Leela together with Joel in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) finds a brand-new prom dress on her doorstep as a gift from an anonymous source.

Ella has a good idea who is behind the generous gift.

Later on she thanks Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) for the dress and leads him upstairs to her bedroom!

