Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartbreak for Juliet Nightingale
Airs Monday 13 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is left feeling gutted when she sees Peri out on a date in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Juliet, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, is still in love with Peri but knows that she has messed up their relationship too many times.
She turns to her family asking for their help and advice on how she can put things right with her ex.
However, it looks like she might be too late.
Juliet is left feeling deflated when she spots Peri having a drink with a stranger.
A disheartened Juliet thinks she’s completely missed her chance now and doesn’t want anyone else to make the same mistake as her.
She turns to her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and encourages him to tell his on-off lover Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) how he really feels about him.
Meanwhile Peri ends up taking her date home and protective James feels like he needs to step in and say something on Juliet’s behalf.
James shows up to confront Peri, however broken hearts lead to a broken shower!
Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is desperate for his twins, Sophie and Sebastian, to move in with him.
Warren tries to win the children’s affection by showering them with gifts.
However his tactics backfire when he manages to buy the wrong kind of gaming tablet.
His ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who is the twins’ mother, is left feeling very smug about Warren’s error but persistent Warren is not going to give up easily!
Over at the Hutchinson’s, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) gains access to his wife, Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) laptop and discovers that prior to the terrible accident she had at the hands of his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty), Diane was planning to hold a special Valentine's Day event at The Dog.
Tony is worried that Diane, who was seriously injured when Eric fired a crossbow at her, seems to be taking on far too much.
He sits down to have a conversation with her to air his worries.
However Diane is left feeling hurt and thinks that Tony is just ignoring her feelings.
Later, Tony decides he needs to make things up to Diane by arranging a special surprise.
He calls in help from his son Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) and his best mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson).
What exactly has Tony got in mind? And more importantly, will Diane like it?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
